Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
HERTFORDSHIRE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AWARDS 2024
Saracens Rugby Club proudly announces its support for the Hertfordshire Residential Development Awards 2024 as the Hospitality & Experience Sponsor!
With a steadfast commitment to excellence on and off the pitch, we are thrilled to elevate this prestigious event, celebrating the achievements and innovation within our local community.
Our home ground, StoneX Stadium is where Saracens fans come alive, experiencing every electrifying tackle, try, and triumph first-hand. Each March, we take that intensity to the grand stage of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for our iconic annual fixture, The Showdown 5. In front of a record-breaking crowd, Saracens fans unite for a day of unforgettable action, camaraderie, and celebration.
We are honoured to contribute our passion for high standards and memorable experiences to the Hertfordshire Residential Development Awards and look forward to a fantastic evening celebrating those who make Hertfordshire remarkable.
We are delighted to also be offering every attendee this evening the opportunity to WIN an extraordinary prize in a free prize draw:
You can win:
A VIP hospitality experience for two at The Showdown 5 as Saracens Men take on Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 22nd March.
The experience will include:
• A behind-the-scenes matchday tour
• Fine dining Premium Restaurant hospitality
• Player meet & greet
If you would like to be in with the chance of winning this prize, please fill out the form below to enter.
