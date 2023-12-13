INJURY UPDATE | December 13th 2023
Here is our latest Injury Update as we approach the Festive Period.
Alex Lozowski
Had successful surgery on an ACL injury and is starting the rehabilitation process.
Ben Earl
Is looking to return in the next month after recovering from a minor knee operation.
Eroni Mawi
Will be out for around three months with a calf injury.
Josh Hallett
Is still recovering from foot surgery and aiming to return around Christmas.
Callum Hunter-Hill
Had surgery on a knee injury and is expected to be out until March.
Marco Riccioni
Out for around 12 weeks with a neck injury. Is hoping to return in time for the Six Nations.
Nick Isiekwe
Is back in training and could return in the next fortnight.
Ollie Hoskins
Due to return imminently after recovering from a broken thumb.
Ralph Adams-Hale
Injured his shoulder and is continuing his rehabilitation.
Rotimi Segun
Due to return imminently after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Tom Willis
Had minor surgery on a knee injury and will be out for around three months.
Tom Woolstencroft
Completing his return to play protocols.