INJURY UPDATE | December 13th 2023

Here is our latest Injury Update as we approach the Festive Period.

Alex Lozowski

Had successful surgery on an ACL injury and is starting the rehabilitation process.

Ben Earl

Is looking to return in the next month after recovering from a minor knee operation.

Eroni Mawi

Will be out for around three months with a calf injury.

Josh Hallett

Is still recovering from foot surgery and aiming to return around Christmas.

Callum Hunter-Hill

Had surgery on a knee injury and is expected to be out until March.

Marco Riccioni

Out for around 12 weeks with a neck injury. Is hoping to return in time for the Six Nations.

Nick Isiekwe

Is back in training and could return in the next fortnight.

Ollie Hoskins

Due to return imminently after recovering from a broken thumb.

Ralph Adams-Hale

Injured his shoulder and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Rotimi Segun

Due to return imminently after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tom Willis

Had minor surgery on a knee injury and will be out for around three months.

Tom Woolstencroft

Completing his return to play protocols.