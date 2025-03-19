Our Partners
essential matchday entry information
TICKETING AND ENTRANCE SCANNING
To access Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for The Showdown 5, you must bring your event ticket with you. Seasonal Members will also need a valid match ticket, as usual membership cards will not grant entry.
Download your digital ticket to your Apple or Google Wallet using the link provided in your ticket email, or save the attached PDF directly to your phone.
On arrival, please head to the specific entrance shown on your ticket — entry is only permitted at this designated point.
Please note, once your ticket has been scanned, there is no stadium re-entry if you leave. However, fans entering via the South Stand turnstiles will have free access to the Park Lane Square Fanzone, packed with food, drink, merchandise, and more!
Before leaving, we encourage you to use the stadium’s toilet facilities. Public toilets have also been installed in the local area for your convenience.
Finally, as you arrive or depart, please respect our neighbours and make use of the recycling bins around the stadium to dispose of waste responsibly.
BAG POLICY
There is a strict restricted bag policy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Any bag must adhere to the guidelines or will not be permitted into the stadium.
Personal bags must be A4 size or smaller (21cm long x 30cm high) or it is possible to use a a clear carrier bag (max 30cm long x 30cm high) - you must NOT bring any personal bags that do not meet the criteria within these clear carrier bags. Laptop sleeves are permitted, but they must also be no larger than 37cm x 31cm. Bags that do not adhere to our guidelines will not be permitted into the stadium.
Bags will be checked at an outer cordon as you approach the Entrances.
We understand that some guests will need to bring bags that do not meet these requirements into the stadium for medical reasons. To do this, an exemption certificate will be required. Please note, if your medication or equipment fits within a A4 sized bag you do not need a medical exemption certificate.
Security reserve the right to prohibit additional items at their discretion.
FAMILY FACILITIES & SERVICES
Baby Changing:
Baby changing facilities are available throughout the stadium and can be found within designated accessible toilets. For assistance locating the nearest facility, please speak to a steward upon arrival.
Pushchairs:
Please note, there are no pushchair storage facilities inside the stadium. However, a bag drop service is available on Park Lane, where pushchairs can be stored for a fee. This service is operated by an external provider, and items are left at your own risk.
ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION
The four dedicated Access entrances are 1, 5, 13 and 17. All entrances are served by lifts for ease of access to their seats.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
The following list is a guide only. Security reserve the right to prohibit additional items at their discretion.
- Bags which do not adhere to the specified Bag Policy (medical exemptions apply)
- Bottles of any kind, glass vessels, cans, flasks
- Food (Discretion may be shown for children’s snacks)
- Liquids of any kind (including water and alcohol. The stadium has multiple water fountains throughout)
- Umbrellas greater than 1m in size may be bought in but cannot be opened inside
- Laptop Sleeves larger than 37cm x 31cm in size and any laptop bags
- Flares, smoke cannisters, air horns, laser devices
- Unlicensed musical instruments and other devices capable of causing a disturbance or nuisance
- Darts, frisbees (and similar items)
- Dangerous or hazardous items
- Illegal substances
- Fireworks, flares, explosives or ammunition
- Knives, blades, firearms and weapons of any kind
- Scooters, skateboards and other skates
- Flags, signs or banners greater than 90cm x 60cm will not be permitted
- Spray paint, large industrial style ‘permanent’ marker pens
- Transmitting devices
- Professional cameras (including cameras with interchangeable lenses) and recording devices
- Unauthorised fliers, illegal merchandise items, illegal charity collection utensils
- Motorbike helmets
- Animals (except service dogs and assistance dogs)
- Prams and pushchairs