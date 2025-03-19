essential matchday entry information

To access Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for The Showdown 5, you must bring your event ticket with you. Seasonal Members will also need a valid match ticket, as usual membership cards will not grant entry.

Download your digital ticket to your Apple or Google Wallet using the link provided in your ticket email, or save the attached PDF directly to your phone.

On arrival, please head to the specific entrance shown on your ticket — entry is only permitted at this designated point.

Please note, once your ticket has been scanned, there is no stadium re-entry if you leave. However, fans entering via the South Stand turnstiles will have free access to the Park Lane Square Fanzone, packed with food, drink, merchandise, and more!

Before leaving, we encourage you to use the stadium’s toilet facilities. Public toilets have also been installed in the local area for your convenience.

Finally, as you arrive or depart, please respect our neighbours and make use of the recycling bins around the stadium to dispose of waste responsibly.