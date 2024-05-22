Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH PREVIEW | Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 15)

22.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Masserpreviewweb
Saracens Mavericks V Manchester Thunder Netball Superleague

Saracens Mavericks Centre Indya Masser has challenged her side to maximise their opportunities against Severn Stars on Friday night.

Mavericks showed glimpses of real form again last weekend against Manchester Thunder, before ultimately slipping to defeat.

Masser wants her side to make better use of the opportunities that their defenders have been presenting to them.

“We’ve hit the ground running this week in training. We’ve been working really hard on minimising our errors and rewarding the turnovers that our defenders have been getting. It’s all about maximising our transition across the court and really taking advantage of those opportunities we get.”

This match will be the final away game of the season and three in a row. Whilst Masser admitted to their being challenges with the timetable of fixtures, she explained how the time on the road had been really important for team bonding.

“Having three away games in a row has been tough. We’ve been on the road a lot, but Worcester isn’t too far for us to travel this week. It hasn’t affected the camp too much and we’ve actually really enjoyed the team bonding time we’ve had together for the last couple of games. We’re looking forward to seeing some of our supporters there as well.”

Stars are currently holding onto fourth place in the standings and Masser wants her side to put them under as much pressure as they can on Friday night.

“We want to minimise the errors this week. When we make turnovers, we need to capitalise on those and we want to punish the sides we play for every turnover, every dropped ball and every error during the game. We want to take that in our stride and convert the chances into goals.”

Mavericks suffered a narrow defeat last time these two sides faced each other but she feels that her side have come on leaps and bounds since that match, hoping they can put some of their recent training improvements onto the court tomorrow evening.

“It feels like so long ago that we last played Stars, but we’ve learnt a lot and developed a lot since then. We’re missing a few players, but I feel that we can really capitalise on the improvements we’ve been making in training. We want to put out a strong performance on court and really show what we’ve been developing and working on behind the scenes.”

News

See all news
Egbaran

SQUAD UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that attacker Sophie Egbaran has joined the club for the remainder of the 2024 season. The Goal Attacker was formally part of the Wasps pathway system and has since played for Central Warriors, where she was named U21 NPL Player of the Season in 2023, and Loughborough Lightning in the NPL. […]

23.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Alex Press Notes

PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (Allianz PWR Rd 17)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry spoke to the press ahead of Saturday’s clash with Gloucester-Hartpury. As part of a wide-ranging discussion, the DoR looked at the final few weeks of the season, as his side look to continue to improve after last weekend’s superb win over Exeter. “It’s always difficult this time of year. It’s […]

23.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Masserpreviewweb

MATCH PREVIEW | Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 15)

Saracens Mavericks Centre Indya Masser has challenged her side to maximise their opportunities against Severn Stars on Friday night. Mavericks showed glimpses of real form again last weekend against Manchester Thunder, before ultimately slipping to defeat. Masser wants her side to make better use of the opportunities that their defenders have been presenting to them. […]

22.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners
cross