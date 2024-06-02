MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 24-33 Saracens Women (Allianz PWR Rd 18)

Saracens Women held their nerve, to secure a bonus-point victory over Loughborough Lightning and set up a semi-final at home against Bristol Bears next weekend.

On a blisteringly sunny day in Northampton, Sarries had Paige Farries to thank for keeping their copy book clean, as the wing raced back for a stunning try-saver on Bo Westcombe-Evans when it looked for all money like the Loughborough women would score in the corner.

Sarries were defending for their lives at times, as the hosts looked to work the ball to the outside edge and eventually, the pressure told, as Chloe Rollie raced through for the opening score of the match.

The hosts were continuing to bang on the door in attack, with Sophie de Goede securing a massive turnover on her own line to keep the score at just 7 points.

That seemed to spur Sarries into life, as a penalty was quickly taken by Leanne Infante, leaving the Lightning defence scrambling.

From there, the pack did the rest, with several forwards carrying hard in contact, before Sharifa Kasolo found a gap and managed to dive over, with Zoe Harrison’s conversion levelling it.

Lightning were continuing to press though, with some last-ditch defence doing just enough to hold the ball up over the line.

De Goede then popped up again with another massive turnover, but the hosts were in again moments later, as Westcombe-Evans pounced out wide.

Sarries needed to find a spark and they got just that as Sydney Gregson made a huge carry in midfield, drawing a penalty that Harrison kicked to the corner.

Sarries did what they needed to do from there, as the maul crashed forwards, with Leanne Infante spotting a gap to dummy and dive over, with Harrison’s conversion edging her side ahead for the first time.

Loughborough were continuing to stay in the fight though, with the Sarries defence having to be alert to the danger to hold the hosts out heading into the break.

The hosts continued to ask questions after half-time, with a bone-crunching tackle from Kasolo and another important defensive intervention from Farries stemming the Lightning flow.

Eventually though, the hosts found space out wide, with Bulou Mataitoga running it in to retake the lead.

They were continuing to find pockets of space, but each time Sarries stood up to the challenge, with Coreen Grant making a crucial read out wide to deny the hosts another score.

A knock-on in midfield from the hosts then gave Sarries a scrum which they secured a penalty at, with Harrison kicking to the corner.

From there, the pack did the rest, with Bryony Field crashing over against her former side to retake the lead.

Sarries had a head of steam now and they soon had a second, as De Goede burst through a tackle, finding Sarah McKenna on her inside.

The fullback then drew the final defender and fed Tori Sellors to race in for the bonus-point score.

Alex Austerberry’s side had a head of steam now and with Grace Moore proving to be a thorn in the side of the Lightning attack with some lethal defence, Sarries pressed the accelerator again, stealing the ball back and working their way up the field, with Sellors sniping and racing in for her second score in as many minutes.

Lightning hit back though, and scored their fourth through Chloe Rollie, but Sarries held firm in the final moments, to turn the ball over on the floor and boot it out, securing a fourth straight bonus point win heading into the semi-finals.