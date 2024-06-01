Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 43-63 Cardiff Dragons (NSL Rd 16)

01.06.24
Saracens Mavericks lost out to Cardiff Dragons on their return to HSV.

Having seen their play-off hopes ended over the last few weeks, Mavericks wanted to put on a show in front of their home fans, as they aim to finish as high up the league table as possible.

However, an early missed shot gave the visitors the chance to open up an early four-goal lead in the blink of an eye, leaving the home crowd stunned.

When these two sides met on the opening day of the season, both enjoyed periods of dominance, but this first quarter was all about Dragons, despite the best efforts of Vicki Oyesola and Razia Quashie in defence.

Venter finally opened her side’s account, before Kira Rothwell showed some fancy movement in the circle to help narrow the gap, but Dragons continued to accelerate away, taking an 11-goal lead into the break.

Mavs changed things up with the introduction of Jodie Gibson and Ellie Rattu into the action, but they could do little to stem the flow from the visitors, despite an incisive pass from Indya Masser setting up Rothwell for another goal.

Despite an improved showing from Mavs, drawing the second quarter, the visitors still went in with a sizable lead at half-time.

As the match resumed, Oyesola again showed her dominance in defence with a crucial intercept, allowing her side to narrow the gap to 8, but Dragons quickly regained control of things.

Mavs introduced debutant Sophie Egbaran into the match as Goal Attack and the youngster on-loan from Loughborough quickly showed her ability, with a lovely pick-up to score her first-ever NSL goal.

Mavs continued to freshen things up, with Britney Clarke making her presence felt at Goal Shooter, but Dragons continued to find pockets of space in attack, to build a 17-goal lead heading into the final quarter.

Mavs needed a fast start and Rattu gave them hope with a wonderful intercept and feed to set up Rothwell, before Quashie popped up with another huge intercept.

The visitors were in no mood to let the hosts back into the contest though and despite a flurry of late goals from Mavs, the visitors pulled clear, to run out comfortable winners.

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 16)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan admitted she was disappointed with the performance, as her side suffered a defeat to Cardiff Dragons at home. A tough first quarter saw Mavs go in trailing by 11 and Buchanan accepted that her side had left themselves with a mountain to climb. "We didn't expect it to go the way […]

01.06.24

01.06.24
