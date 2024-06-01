MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 43-63 Cardiff Dragons (NSL Rd 16)

Saracens Mavericks lost out to Cardiff Dragons on their return to HSV.

Having seen their play-off hopes ended over the last few weeks, Mavericks wanted to put on a show in front of their home fans, as they aim to finish as high up the league table as possible.

However, an early missed shot gave the visitors the chance to open up an early four-goal lead in the blink of an eye, leaving the home crowd stunned.

When these two sides met on the opening day of the season, both enjoyed periods of dominance, but this first quarter was all about Dragons, despite the best efforts of Vicki Oyesola and Razia Quashie in defence.

Venter finally opened her side’s account, before Kira Rothwell showed some fancy movement in the circle to help narrow the gap, but Dragons continued to accelerate away, taking an 11-goal lead into the break.

Mavs changed things up with the introduction of Jodie Gibson and Ellie Rattu into the action, but they could do little to stem the flow from the visitors, despite an incisive pass from Indya Masser setting up Rothwell for another goal.

Despite an improved showing from Mavs, drawing the second quarter, the visitors still went in with a sizable lead at half-time.

As the match resumed, Oyesola again showed her dominance in defence with a crucial intercept, allowing her side to narrow the gap to 8, but Dragons quickly regained control of things.

Mavs introduced debutant Sophie Egbaran into the match as Goal Attack and the youngster on-loan from Loughborough quickly showed her ability, with a lovely pick-up to score her first-ever NSL goal.

Mavs continued to freshen things up, with Britney Clarke making her presence felt at Goal Shooter, but Dragons continued to find pockets of space in attack, to build a 17-goal lead heading into the final quarter.

Mavs needed a fast start and Rattu gave them hope with a wonderful intercept and feed to set up Rothwell, before Quashie popped up with another huge intercept.

The visitors were in no mood to let the hosts back into the contest though and despite a flurry of late goals from Mavs, the visitors pulled clear, to run out comfortable winners.