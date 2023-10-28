Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 38-31 Gloucester-Hartpury (AC Rd -5)

28.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News-Template
R3MI6582

Saracens Women confirmed a semi-final berth, as they topped Pool B of the Allianz Cup, as they held on to secure victory over Gloucester-Hartpury.

In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, it was Saracens who raced out of the blocks, as Gloucester-Hartpury struggled to deal with the pressure being exerted on them.

With Flo Williams pinning the visitors back in their 22, an overthrown lineout allowed May Campbell to crash over for her second try in as many games, much to the delight of the Sarries faithful.

It was all Saracens at this point, as Sydney Gregson continued to ask questions of the visiting defence.

However, it was the visitors who would strike next, as Sophie Tandy latched onto a floated pass to dive over out wide.

Sarries were not going to lie down easily though, as Gregson regathered from the restart and the pack went to work metres out from the Gloucester line.

With the pressure mounting on the Cherry and Whites, Poppy Cleall found a gap in the defence to crash over and restore the lead.

For all Saracens’ attacking endeavour though, penalties were counting against them, as the visitors continued to apply the pressure.

With Sonia Green seeing yellow for an infringement at the breakdown, the dam eventually burst, as Tandy crossed for her second to level the match.

Saracens were in no mood to lie down though and, in similar fashion to earlier in the match, they responded almost instantly, as the pack set to work again after a surging maul.

From there, they kept it tight, with Campbell again popping up for her second of the match.

With time ticking away in the first half, there was still time for Saracens to score their fourth and what a try it was!

This was some score too, as Poppy Cleall and May Campbell combined with a move that most back three players would be proud of, before Cleall fed Green, who just had the legs to burst over from twenty metres.

With that try, the bonus point was secured and with it, a semi-final berth.

Sarries though, were in no mood to let-up after the break, as they again raced out of the blocks.

The fifth try was all about the forwards again, as they surged towards the line, with Mica Evans the one to dot down from close range.

The conversion from Flo Williams should have taken the game out of sight, but the visitors would stage a comeback of their own in the second period.

First, Tandy was denied her hattrick by the touchline, but the visitors continued to pound away at the Saracens defence.

For the most part, the effort from the black and red wall was superb, as they repeatedly halted the Gloucester charge, with Jeanina Loyola popping up with some crucial interventions.

Eventually though, the visitors managed to break through, as Joia Bennett saw yellow, and Rachel Lund skated over out wide.

Moments later, they were in again, after Lizzie Goulden finished out wide following an intercepted pass, to narrow the gap to seven points.

Sarries needed a big response and they found it, as Cleall popped up with a huge turnover for her side.

From there, Sarries turned on the style again, with Gregson latching onto an inch-perfect kick through from Amelia MacDougall, before the forward built the phases and Loyola pounced for a try on her fiftieth appearance in Sarries colours.

Gloucester hit back immediately from the restart, to add to the tension in the final few minutes, but Sarries did enough to hold on and clinch the win, to finish the cup campaign top of the tree in Pool B.

News

See all news
News-Template

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 38-31 Gloucester-Hartpury (AC Rd -5)

Saracens Women confirmed a semi-final berth, as they topped Pool B of the Allianz Cup, as they held on to secure victory over Gloucester-Hartpury. In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, it was Saracens who raced out of the blocks, as Gloucester-Hartpury struggled to deal with the pressure being exerted on them. With Flo Williams […]

28.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
report2

MATCH REPORT | Gloucester 3-24 Saracens Men

Saracens Men registered their first win of the Gallagher Premiership season with an outstanding 24-3 victory over Gloucester at Kingsholm. The win was built on the foundations of some truly incredible defence as they physically imposed themselves on the Cherry and Whites, and scored three tries courtesy of Alex Lewington and a double from the […]

27.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
cup r5

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury (AC - Rd 5)

Saracens Women's Isla Alejandro is confident her side can do what they need to do, as they hunt a semi-final berth against Gloucester-Hartpury on Saturday. After last weekend's victory over Trailfinders Women, Alejandro's side know that one point will see them qualify for the knockouts, whilst a win will secure a home semi-final. Saturday's fixture […]

27.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners