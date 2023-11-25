MATCH REPORT | Trailfinders Women 18-52 Saracens Women (PWR Rd-2)

Saracens Women turned in an attacking clinic, as they brushed aside Trailfinders Women for a second straight bonus point victory.

It was all Sarries from the opening whistle, as they carried with intent and looked to silence the home crowd.

In the end, it only took three minutes for the scoreboard to click into life too, as Marlie Packer flew through the line. Poppy Cleall then kept her side moving, as Ella Wyrwas spotted the gap and sniped over for the perfect start.

Trailfinders would respond with an Ellie Green penalty but Sarries were soon back on the board, as May Campbell finished off more fine work from Packer, after the World Player of the Year had scythed through the Trailfinders defence.

Trailfinders then slotted their second penalty, but Sarries were in no mood to slow down, as Zoe Harrison bagged a third.

This was a sumptuous finish from the fly-half, as she broke free down the wing and dived over out wide, after an initial burst from Jess Breach.

Sarries were purring now, and they soon bagged the bonus point, as Packer broke free from the side of the maul and crashed over for a deserved score.

Sarries continued to press and probe, but to their credit, Trailfinders held out until the break.

Into the second-half and it didn’t take long for Sarries to kick into action again.

Summer signing Sophie Bridger had looked lively all afternoon and, after her initial show and go had set up the field position, the centre was on hand again to skate over out wide and bag her first try in Saracens colours.

Another score swiftly followed from the restart, as Jess Breach turned on the afterburners and raced through from 70m for a special score.

Zoe Harrison kept up her impressive afternoon from the tee, but Trailfinders would hit back, as Abby Dow crossed out wide after confusion in the backfield.

That score didn’t dampen the Sarries spirits though, as they continued to stick to task against a Trailfinders defence that was starting to leak penalties.

In the end, the dam finally burst on the hour mark, as a delicate crossfield kick released Sydney Gregson to dart over for her side’s seventh of the afternoon.

Trailfinders would cross again through Dow, but the final quarter was all Saracens.

Paige Farries continued to look lively on her club debut, with a series of bustling runs that kept the Trailfinders defence on the back foot, with the hosts receiving a yellow card as the referee’s patience finally ran thin.

With the subs looking to make an impact, Leanne Infante intercepted and raced clear, only for the final pass to slip agonisingly away from the clutches of Gregson.

Saracens were determined to hit the half century though and they duly found it with two minutes left, as Sophie de Goede pounced on an error from the Trailfinders scrum-half to nab her side’s eighth.

There was one final chance for Sarries as the final whistle approached but they were unable to capitalise as the referee blew his whistle.

This was a strong marker away from home though, as Sarries showed that they mean business on the road this season.