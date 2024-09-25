STADIUM MAP

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
STONEX STADIUM | SARACENS MEN'S MATCHDAY GUIDE

STONEX STADIUM | SARACENS MEN'S MATCHDAY GUIDE

We cannot wait to welcome you back home to StoneX Stadium on Saturday when we take on Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership.

If you want to know what's going on around the ground and all the important information, keep scrolling to find out more.


TRAVELLING TO STONEX STADIUMPARKINGACCESSABILITYFOOD AND DRINKPRE-MATCH ENTERTAINMENTTREK ACTIVE ZONEFAQS

STADIUM MAP




an incredible matchday experience

We pride ourselves on creating an incredible matchday experience here in NW4.

Get to the ground as early as possible to soak up the atmosphere and get behind your Saracens.

CLUB SHOP

The Saracens Store, located under the East Stand, closest to Gate A, will be open from gates open until 30 minutes following the final whistle. 

Be the first to get your hands on our latest merchandise, and do not miss your chance to suit up like the pros and rep Saracens in style!  

Get ready for an unforgettable matchday as two of your Saracens Men's superstars, Eroni Mawi & Fraser Balmain, will be at the Sarries Store ready to meet YOU! Whether you are snapping selfies or getting your favourite merch signed, we would love to welcome you along.  

Please note, our Saracens store is no longer open during the week and is ONLY open on matchdays.  




MATCHDAY PARKING

We have plenty of matchday parking options at StoneX Stadium.

Click the button below to view them and find out more.

MORE INFORMATION ON OUR CAR PARKS

FOOD AND DRINK

There are plenty of food and drink options at StoneX Stadium that are located all around the ground, whether it's the Olympic Bar, the Oasis or any of our food and drink stalls on the Piazza. Find out more about our matchday offering by clicking below.

OUR FOOD AND DRINK OPTIONS



PRE-MATCH ENTERTAINMENT

The Oasis, located behind the North Stand, is the ultimate fan hangout! Join us this weekend for mouthwatering food, refreshing drinks, sing-alongs and live DJ sets. 

TREK ACTIVE ZONE

Visit the TREK Active Zone by Gate A (or the Olympic Bar, weather permitting) for fun activities for all ages! Enjoy our bouncy castle, face painting, and balloon sculpting. 

Plus, thanks to our sponsor TREK, you can take on three exciting challenges for a chance to win great prizes and score free samples! 



