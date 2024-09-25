Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
STONEX STADIUM | SARACENS MEN'S MATCHDAY GUIDE
We cannot wait to welcome you back home to StoneX Stadium on Saturday when we take on Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership.
If you want to know what's going on around the ground and all the important information, keep scrolling to find out more.
STADIUM MAP
an incredible matchday experience
We pride ourselves on creating an incredible matchday experience here in NW4.
Get to the ground as early as possible to soak up the atmosphere and get behind your Saracens.
CLUB SHOP
The Saracens Store, located under the East Stand, closest to Gate A, will be open from gates open until 30 minutes following the final whistle.
Be the first to get your hands on our latest merchandise, and do not miss your chance to suit up like the pros and rep Saracens in style!
Get ready for an unforgettable matchday as two of your Saracens Men's superstars, Eroni Mawi & Fraser Balmain, will be at the Sarries Store ready to meet YOU! Whether you are snapping selfies or getting your favourite merch signed, we would love to welcome you along.
Please note, our Saracens store is no longer open during the week and is ONLY open on matchdays.
MATCHDAY PARKING
We have plenty of matchday parking options at StoneX Stadium.
Click the button below to view them and find out more.
FOOD AND DRINK
There are plenty of food and drink options at StoneX Stadium that are located all around the ground, whether it's the Olympic Bar, the Oasis or any of our food and drink stalls on the Piazza. Find out more about our matchday offering by clicking below.
PRE-MATCH ENTERTAINMENT
The Oasis, located behind the North Stand, is the ultimate fan hangout! Join us this weekend for mouthwatering food, refreshing drinks, sing-alongs and live DJ sets.
TREK ACTIVE ZONE
Visit the TREK Active Zone by Gate A (or the Olympic Bar, weather permitting) for fun activities for all ages! Enjoy our bouncy castle, face painting, and balloon sculpting.
Plus, thanks to our sponsor TREK, you can take on three exciting challenges for a chance to win great prizes and score free samples!