Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
NAKED WINES CHRISTMAS COMPETITION TERMS & CONDITIONS
● Entrees must be 18+
● No entries received after the closing time will be eligible to win a prize.
● In order to enter a Competition that is only run online you must have an Internet connection and in order to enter a Competition that is only run through a social media platform, you must have an account with that social media platform.
● Should the prize for a Competition be unavailable, a prize of equal or greater value will be substituted. There is no cash alternative available. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be resold. Naked Wines reserves the right to substitute an alternative prize of equal or greater value. Unless otherwise agreed in writing by Naked Wines, the prize will only be awarded to the winner.
● No entries from agents, third parties, syndicated entries or those made using methods such as a computer macro, script or the use of automated devices are permitted and no bulk entries.
● Participation in the competition is limited to one entry per e-mail address. Participation in the competition is strictly personal and nominative. Only one prize will be awarded per winning entry.
● All costs and expenses not included within the prizes are the responsibility of the winner(s).
● Naked Wines reserves the right at any time, in its absolute discretion, to:
○ verify the eligibility of any participant (including their age (if the Competition has age restrictions) and place of residence);
○ disqualify any participant found to be abusing or tampering with the operation of the Competition or entering using fraudulent means, or who the promoter believes to have acted in breach of these terms and conditions; and
● For full T&C’s visit https://www.nakedwines.com/terms
