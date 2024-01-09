Premiership Rounds 13 to 16 confirmed

Rounds 13 to 16 of the Gallagher Premiership have now been confirmed, with Saracens Men live on TNT Sports three times.

The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index will kick off at 15:05 from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March.

The trip to Northampton has been moved to Friday 29th March, and Bath away will also be under the lights on Friday 26th April.

It has also been confirmed that all Round 18 fixtures – the final round of the regular season – will kick-off simultaneously at 3.05pm on Saturday, May 18.

Kick-off times for Round 17 will be announced in due course.

Rounds 13-16:

Saturday 23rd March - Saracens v Harlequins - 15:05 - Live on TNT Sports

Friday 29th March - Northampton Saints v Saracens - 19:45 - Live on TNT Sports

Saturday 20th April - Saracens v Gloucester Rugby - 15:00

Friday 26th April - Bath Rugby v Saracens - 19:45 - Live on TNT Sports