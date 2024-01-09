Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

Premiership Rounds 13 to 16 confirmed

09.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rounds12
Rounds13

Rounds 13 to 16 of the Gallagher Premiership have now been confirmed, with Saracens Men live on TNT Sports three times.

The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index will kick off at 15:05 from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March.

The trip to Northampton has been moved to Friday 29th March, and Bath away will also be under the lights on Friday 26th April.

It has also been confirmed that all Round 18 fixtures – the final round of the regular season – will kick-off simultaneously at 3.05pm on Saturday, May 18.

Kick-off times for Round 17 will be announced in due course.

Book your tickets to The Showdown 4 NOW!

Rounds 13-16:

Saturday 23rd March - Saracens v Harlequins - 15:05 - Live on TNT Sports

Friday 29th March - Northampton Saints v Saracens - 19:45 - Live on TNT Sports

Saturday 20th April - Saracens v Gloucester Rugby - 15:00

Friday 26th April - Bath Rugby v Saracens - 19:45 - Live on TNT Sports

News

See all news
Alexprematchthoughts

PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (PWR - Rd8)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s top of the table clash with Exeter. After victory up against Sale last weekend, Austerberry is looking for his side to embrace the challenge of facing the Chiefs this weekend. “It was a tough battle up at Sale. It was physical and a […]

10.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rounds12

Premiership Rounds 13 to 16 confirmed

Rounds 13 to 16 of the Gallagher Premiership have now been confirmed, with Saracens Men live on TNT Sports three times. The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index will kick off at 15:05 from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March. The trip to Northampton has been moved to Friday 29th March, and […]

09.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
R7 Reaction

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR - Rd7)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised his side’s ability to play in the right areas, as they kicked off 2024 with a stunning display away at Sale. Saracens scored 11 tries in total, with Austerberry praising his pack for putting his side in the right areas. “It was tough going in the first half. We […]

07.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners