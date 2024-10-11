Saracens and Premiership Women’s Rugby are delighted to confirm that StoneX Stadium will host the 2025 Premiership Women’s Rugby final on Sunday 16th March.





This will mark the first time since 2017 that Women’s Rugby’s elite final has returned to London, with Saracens hosting for the first time.

The timeline for ticketing on-sale is as follows:





Tuesday 29th October: exclusive on-sale for our 2024/25 Saracens Seasonal Members

Tuesday 5th November: exclusive on-sale for Previous Purchasers of PWR Final 2023/24 & those who have registered interest

Tuesday 12th November: exclusive on-sale for our Rugby Families

Tuesday 19th November: tickets on-sale to the general public





To get your hands on tickets from Tuesday 5th November (ahead of the crowds!) please register your interest via the form below.