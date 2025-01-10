PREMIERSHIP WOMEN'S RUGBY FINAL - PWR PLAYER TICKET REQUESTS

This year's Premiership Women's Rugby Final will be taking place on Sunday 16th March 2025, 15:00 Kick Off at StoneX Stadium, North London.



To thank you for everything you have done for PWR this season, we would like to offer all registered PWR players a complimentary ticket to this event, so you can join in this celebration of Women's Rugby.



To secure your ticket, simply fill out the ticket request form below, and your ticket will be shared with you via email.



We look forward to seeing you at StoneX!