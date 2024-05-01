Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Saracens celebrate success at Rugby Black List Awards

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rbl
Rblmailer

IT WAS A NIGHT OF SUCCESS FOR SARACENS PLAYERS AND STAFF AT THE RUGBY BLACK LIST AWARDS ON TUESDAY EVENING.

Men's Head Coach Joe Shaw was named as the Performance Coach of the Year, whilst Women's back-row Sharifa Kasolo was named as Women's Rising Star.

Back-row Andy Christie was also nominated for Men's Performance Player of the Year and was present at Twickenham Stadium for the event.

Accepting her award, Kasolo expressed her appreciation for being named as Women's Rising Star.

"I really appreciate this award. I feel like it really motivates me to keep on pushing on doing what I'm doing and aiming to better myself."

Garnet McKinder, also a director of The Rugby Black List, was on hand to present Kasolo with her award and praised her consistency.

“It was a privilege to present Sharifa the Rising Star award at this year’s Rugby Black List," said McKinder.

"Sharifa has been on our radar for a couple of seasons and really come into her own this year putting on performance after performance in the PWR.

"Her story shows that you can take up rugby at University and still excel. We hope that highlighting Sharifa’s achievements will encourage other young black girls to get involved in rugby.”

James Bailey, Director of the Rugby Black List, also took the time to praise Men's Head Coach Joe Shaw.

"Joe encapsulates the essence of the Rugby Blacklist, serving as the sole black head coach in the Premiership. His leadership of a title-winning team exemplifies excellence and underscores the vital significance of being a beacon of inspiration in our community."

News

See all news
Stone1

Saracens Stadium Tours!

With the greatest show on earth about to begin in France, why not come and see some of the treasures of Olympiads past? The StoneX Stadium tour will allow you to see a complete set of Olympic Torches, the 1908 Olympic starter’s hat and megaphone, hear the amazing story of Jesse Owens in the 1936 […]

02.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Toby2

Toby Knight signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Toby Knight has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract. The 22-year-old, who is yet another homegrown academy graduate has already made a mightily impressive start to his Saracens career and will be looking to continue his development at StoneX Stadium. Knight, who can […]

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Billy1

Saracens Statement | Billy Vunipola

Saracens can confirm that after an internal investigation, Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club. We condemn the behaviour and have warned Billy about his future conduct. We now look forward to the remainder of the Gallagher Premiership season, and consider this case closed.

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross