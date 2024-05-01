Saracens celebrate success at Rugby Black List Awards

IT WAS A NIGHT OF SUCCESS FOR SARACENS PLAYERS AND STAFF AT THE RUGBY BLACK LIST AWARDS ON TUESDAY EVENING.

Men's Head Coach Joe Shaw was named as the Performance Coach of the Year, whilst Women's back-row Sharifa Kasolo was named as Women's Rising Star.

Back-row Andy Christie was also nominated for Men's Performance Player of the Year and was present at Twickenham Stadium for the event.

Accepting her award, Kasolo expressed her appreciation for being named as Women's Rising Star.

"I really appreciate this award. I feel like it really motivates me to keep on pushing on doing what I'm doing and aiming to better myself."

Garnet McKinder, also a director of The Rugby Black List, was on hand to present Kasolo with her award and praised her consistency.

“It was a privilege to present Sharifa the Rising Star award at this year’s Rugby Black List," said McKinder.

"Sharifa has been on our radar for a couple of seasons and really come into her own this year putting on performance after performance in the PWR.

"Her story shows that you can take up rugby at University and still excel. We hope that highlighting Sharifa’s achievements will encourage other young black girls to get involved in rugby.”

James Bailey, Director of the Rugby Black List, also took the time to praise Men's Head Coach Joe Shaw.

"Joe encapsulates the essence of the Rugby Blacklist, serving as the sole black head coach in the Premiership. His leadership of a title-winning team exemplifies excellence and underscores the vital significance of being a beacon of inspiration in our community."