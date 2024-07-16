APPLY HERE

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Videographer Role Available

SARACENS ARE EXPANDING THEIR COntent TEAM

We are looking for a true team player with the drive, passion and enthusiasm to join our content team as a videographer. 

Our videographer will create unique, authentic, and engaging video content for distribution across all the Club’s social media platforms. This will be truly unique content like no one has ever seen before. You will need the ability to thrive in a culture of hard work, discipline, honesty, and humility is key.

Interested? More info on how to apply is below.
Apply Today
Videographer

3 years’ experience+. 

The ideal candidate is a strong self-starter with fresh ideas, an eye for detail and exciting visual content, as well as a strong understanding of both shooting and editing short and long-form video content. It is important that the videographer is comfortable working in a high-performance culture, reinforcing Saracens' social capital differentiator, as well as challenging the status quo and being continually curious about how we can create world-class output.

TESTIMONIAL

WHAT OUR CANDIDATES SAY

Jimema - Thank you to Saracens Group for having me at the StoneX Stadium this week. It was incredibly insightful to have had a deep dive into the insides of running such a successful sporting team. I was surprised to find that the Saracens' culture really is an integral part of the business, with the four values being: Honesty, Discipline, Work-Rate and Humility. From experiencing the culture, financials, partnerships, marketing, sales, and charity. After coming up with, discussing and pitching ideas, I realised how much thought goes into creating their team's success. The behind-the-scenes of the actual rugby team is just truly amazing; the enthusiasm and love for the business shine through, and I was so lucky to experience it. It is so much more than just the sport.

INTERESTED IN APPLYING?

If you think this role is for you, please submit your CV, a cover letter and a short showreel video / portfolio explaining why we would be honoured to have you on board as a Saracens team mate. Explain you're passionate about the sports industry, showcasing your enthusiasm for sports and eagerness to contribute to the growth of a global brand could make you stand out. Interviews will be held in the first week of August with our Head of Content. 

Please note: Closing date for applications is Wednesday 31st July 2024.

APPLY HERE

Full Videographer Job Description

Saracens Women V Harequins Women Allianz Pwr Rugby Union

ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

The role reports to the Head of Content, working closely together to:

  • Capture videography and deliver output that is engaging and can support the organisation’s content strategy for social and digital platforms.
  • Direct, shoot, edit, and communicate a narrative through video.
  • Edit and assemble recorded raw footage into a suitable, high-quality finished product.
  • Shape content themes or series and push creative boundaries to continue building the relationship between our audiences and our players and staff.
  • Create bespoke content to reflect the different needs of our commercial partners, teams, and other parts of our organisation such as the Saracens Foundation.
  • Ensure all footage is captured, saved, and archived correctly.
  • Cut bespoke footage and syndicate to the playing group quickly to ensure timely distribution of relevant content.
  • Maintain a good understanding of all social media platforms, formats required, and the ability to publish content.
  • Liaise with departments internally on deliverables, ensuring deadlines are met on time.
  • Ensure all video content aligns with the Saracens brand and communicates our values effectively.
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest trends in video production and implement innovative techniques to enhance our content.
  • Manage and maintain video equipment, ensuring it is always in excellent working condition.

DESIRED BEHAVIOURS

  • Thrives in a fast-paced working environment that at times will require you to work unsociable hours and demand short and accurate turnarounds.
  • Must be organised – with time, equipment, and planning.
  • A desire to challenge the status quo, learn and discover areas of improvement throughout the job role.
  • Comfortable and confident behind the camera with knowledge of industry-leading equipment and technology.
  • Strong desire to stay up to date with the digital landscape of sport and the associated creative output of leading content creators.
  • Comfortable working with and directing sporting talent.
  • Industry awareness at the forefront to ensure Saracens are at the top of their game.

REQUIREMENTS

  • 3+ years of experience as a videographer (shooting & editing).
  • Experience working within the sports industry (including placements and internships).
  • Proficiency in Final Cut Pro X; Adobe suite (After Effects, Premiere Pro) is also helpful.
  • Interest in sport (particularly rugby) and social media.
  • Open to weekend work and travel throughout the UK and abroad (where applicable).
  • Full and clean UK driving licence preferable.

Please note that whilst there are flexible working arrangements in place, the main place of work is split between StoneX Stadium, Greenlands Lane, Hendon, London, NW4 1RL / Old Albanians Training Ground, 160 Harpenden Road, St Albans, AL3 6BB.

Saracens is an inclusive, people first organisation
A core part of achieving our mission is that our workforce is diverse and reflective of the community that we serve. There will be no discrimination in our recruitment and selection processes, nor when considering pay and benefits. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply for the position and join us on our mission to enrich lives through sport and entertainment. Saracens is a Disability Confident Employer. (You can read more about diversity and inclusion here).

Saracens is not a place nor a person, it is a collective spirit and energy that binds people, through shared experiences and memories.

