APPLY HERE

SARACENS ARE EXPANDING THEIR COntent TEAM
Our videographer will create unique, authentic, and engaging video content for distribution across all the Club’s social media platforms. This will be truly unique content like no one has ever seen before. You will need the ability to thrive in a culture of hard work, discipline, honesty, and humility is key.
Interested? More info on how to apply is below.
Videographer
3 years’ experience+.
The ideal candidate is a strong self-starter with fresh ideas, an eye for detail and exciting visual content, as well as a strong understanding of both shooting and editing short and long-form video content. It is important that the videographer is comfortable working in a high-performance culture, reinforcing Saracens' social capital differentiator, as well as challenging the status quo and being continually curious about how we can create world-class output.
INTERESTED IN APPLYING?
If you think this role is for you, please submit your CV, a cover letter and a short showreel video / portfolio explaining why we would be honoured to have you on board as a Saracens team mate. Explain you're passionate about the sports industry, showcasing your enthusiasm for sports and eagerness to contribute to the growth of a global brand could make you stand out. Interviews will be held in the first week of August with our Head of Content.
Please note: Closing date for applications is Wednesday 31st July 2024.
Full Videographer Job Description
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
The role reports to the Head of Content, working closely together to:
- Capture videography and deliver output that is engaging and can support the organisation’s content strategy for social and digital platforms.
- Direct, shoot, edit, and communicate a narrative through video.
- Edit and assemble recorded raw footage into a suitable, high-quality finished product.
- Shape content themes or series and push creative boundaries to continue building the relationship between our audiences and our players and staff.
- Create bespoke content to reflect the different needs of our commercial partners, teams, and other parts of our organisation such as the Saracens Foundation.
- Ensure all footage is captured, saved, and archived correctly.
- Cut bespoke footage and syndicate to the playing group quickly to ensure timely distribution of relevant content.
- Maintain a good understanding of all social media platforms, formats required, and the ability to publish content.
- Liaise with departments internally on deliverables, ensuring deadlines are met on time.
- Ensure all video content aligns with the Saracens brand and communicates our values effectively.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest trends in video production and implement innovative techniques to enhance our content.
- Manage and maintain video equipment, ensuring it is always in excellent working condition.
DESIRED BEHAVIOURS
- Thrives in a fast-paced working environment that at times will require you to work unsociable hours and demand short and accurate turnarounds.
- Must be organised – with time, equipment, and planning.
- A desire to challenge the status quo, learn and discover areas of improvement throughout the job role.
- Comfortable and confident behind the camera with knowledge of industry-leading equipment and technology.
- Strong desire to stay up to date with the digital landscape of sport and the associated creative output of leading content creators.
- Comfortable working with and directing sporting talent.
- Industry awareness at the forefront to ensure Saracens are at the top of their game.
REQUIREMENTS
- 3+ years of experience as a videographer (shooting & editing).
- Experience working within the sports industry (including placements and internships).
- Proficiency in Final Cut Pro X; Adobe suite (After Effects, Premiere Pro) is also helpful.
- Interest in sport (particularly rugby) and social media.
- Open to weekend work and travel throughout the UK and abroad (where applicable).
- Full and clean UK driving licence preferable.
Please note that whilst there are flexible working arrangements in place, the main place of work is split between StoneX Stadium, Greenlands Lane, Hendon, London, NW4 1RL / Old Albanians Training Ground, 160 Harpenden Road, St Albans, AL3 6BB.