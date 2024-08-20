Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Untitled Design 6

pre-season friendly seasonal hospitality members rsvp

Saracens Men vs Scarlets, StoneX Stadium, 13th September 2024

The countdown is ON 'till our Men in Black take to the pitch once again in North London!

As a reminder, ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season, we will be hosting Scarlets for a pre-season friendly here at StoneX Stadium.

This fixture will take place under the lights on Friday 13th September19.00 kick off and is available EXCLUSIVELY for YOU, our valued Seasonal Members.

This pre-season game IS INCLUDED within your 2024/25 Saracens Men's Hospitality Seasonal Membership.

General Admission seating is unreserved, however your hospitality seat will be reserved for you.

Doors for Hospitality clients will open at 17:30, kick off is 19:00.

To help with our planning and catering arrangements, please fill out the form below to let us know if you are attending this fixture. Many thanks in advance!

 

