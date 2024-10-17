Saracens Women's Match Day Mascot Registration

Do you want your child to experience the thrill of walking out with the Saracens Women's team on matchday? Here's their chance! We're offering young fans the opportunity to be a matchday mascot for a Saracens Women's home match at StoneX Stadium.

As a matchday mascot, your child will get:

The chance to lead the team onto the field

Exclusive behind-the-scenes access on matchday

A unique matchday experience they’ll never forget!

If you’d like your child to be considered, please fill out the necessary forms and email Emma Hardy at the address below. We’ll be in touch with more information.

Contact: Emma Hardy

Email: emmahardy@saracens.net