Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
OPEN CAPTAIN'S RUN - saracens seasonal members
OPEN CAPTAIN'S RUN
2024/25 SARACENS SEASONAL MEMBERS EXCLUSIVE EVENT
THURSDAY 24TH OCTOBER
ARRIVAL: 12:00 | CAPTAIN'S RUN STARTS: 12:30
As one of your 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Member benefits, you have exclusive access to a calendar of money-can't-buy-events!
Next up, we would love to host you behind-the-scenes at our upcoming Captain's Run as we prepare for our next home match against Leicester Tigers.
The Captain's Run will take place at StoneX Stadium on Thursday 24th October, exclusively for Seasonal Members (you will be required to show your Season Card at the gate).
Timings:
Doors/Olympic Bar Opens: 12:00
Captain's Run Starts: 12:30
Autograph Session: 13:45 (on side of pitch or in the Olympic Bar if wet)
Q&A with coach & player (TBC): 14:00-14:20
Please complete the form below to register your attendance at this fantastic event - see you on the 24th!
