Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
GUARANTEE YOUR SEAT AT EVERY HOME GAME

2024 / 25 MEN'S RUGBY Seasonal Memberships

SHARE IN THE MOMENT NEXT SEASON WITH A SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP
SEASONAL HOSPITALITY MEMBERSHIPSWOMEN'S RUGBY SEASONAL MEMBERSHIPS

Mens seasonal memberships include:

  • ALL MEN’S PREMIERSHIP HOME GAMES AT STONEX STADIUM
  • THE SHOWDOWN 4 AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
  • ALL MEN'S EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS CUP POOL MATCHES AT STONEX STADIUM
  • ALL MEN'S PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CUP POOL MATCHES AT STONEX STADIUM
  • ALL MEN'S KNOCKOUT GAMES AT STONEX STADIUM

CALL 0203 870 3303 TO BUY OR RENEW NOW

Sd4 408
The Showdown 5
Includes access to the season’s showcase fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plus 50% OFF additional tickets.
Pioneers 2
Fully Transferable Memberships
Fully transferable – send to a friend easily (via your smartphone) if you can’t make a game. Upgrades available for child to adult memberships.
Upgraded Stadium & Facilities
Experience the New 1876 Stand, an updated range of food and drink, more screens and covered seating.
Ben2
International Stars
Enjoy top-quality rugby at StoneX Stadium and a team packed with international star players.
Saracens V Harequins Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union
Transforming Lives
Members support the life changing impact of the Saracens Foundation and Saracens High School.
World-Class Academy
Includes access to Saracens Storm fixtures.
CONTACT US FOR MORE INFO
Benefits
Renewal Information
StoneX Stadium Map
  • All Men’s home games at StoneX Stadium
  • The Showdown 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • European Champions Cup pool matches at Stonex Stadium
  • Premiership Rugby Cup pool matches at Stonex Stadium
  • All knock out games at Stonex Stadium included
  • Members priority booking week for additional tickets with 25% off all tickets (18th - 25th July for 1st batch of Premiership fixtures)
  • International Ballot Access
  • One use 10% discount on selected Saracens products (online use only via discount code)
  • Invites to exclusive events featuring club executives, players and coaches
  • Club E-Newsletter
  • Discount on a Stadium Tours - including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium
  • Additional discounted tickets for knockout fixtures*
  • Includes priority access to “The Showdown 4” + 50% off additional tickets*
  • Easily and Fully transferable memberships – send to a friend if you can’t make a game
  • Free access to Academy & Storm fixtures at StoneX Stadium
  • U16 Members to win the opportunity to be a mascot on a match-day

*Terms and conditions apply. 

HOW TO RENEW

LOGIN HERE to your ticket acoount.

Review your reserved membership(s) and parking reservations, click “Add to Basket” and proceed through the checkout steps.

If you wish to purchase your membership for 2x seasons, select the 2x season price class dropdown before checkout.

SEAT MOVES

All members can move their seats for next season including into the 1876 Stand. To request a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.


ADDITIONAL MEMBERSHIPS (INCLUDING FREE U12 MEMBERSHIPS)

To purchase more memberships including a free U12 Membership please contact us 

 

SEE STONEX STADIUM IN 3d
Sm2425 Jg Generalsale 1300x790
Experience Match days in style

SEASONAL Hospitality Memberships

With a range of hospitality packages on offer there's something to suit all supporters whether you're looking to entertain clients or mark a special occasion with family and friends.

CALL US ON +44 203 695 3384 TO DISCUSS YOUR HOSPITALITY REQUIREMENTS or EMAIL hospitality@saracens.net

Gallery

Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 520240518 Saracenshospitlity Wc000813may2023 90626620240518 Saracenshospitlity Wc0059

SEASONAL HOSPITALITY PACKAGES

The Fez Club
The Fez Club provides fans with a relaxed match-day experience. The lounge-style package is designed to offer an authentic rugby experience with plenty of premium touches.
Fezclub Table EmailEnquire Now
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Platinum category seats in E6 directly outside the lounge
  • Lanyard to allow access to the Fez Club on a match day
  • Informal but substantial catering offering – bowl food/grab and go
  • Three drinks vouchers per game (cash bar thereafter)
Saracens Vs Northants 13th May 2023
The Park
Putting you at the heart of all the rugby action, with padded halfway line seats in close proximity to a private balcony overlooking the coaches' team and benches.

The Park is the perfect environment for those looking to experience an atmospheric and relaxed matchday with friends and family. Enjoy a variety of contemporary street food and complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks.
The Park Table EmailEnquire Now
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Luxury padded seats situated on the halfway line in close proximity to home team coach's box
  • Exclusive access to The Park Balcony
  • A variety of contemporary street food and fan favourites
  • Complimentary beers, wines and soft drinks until full time
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 15
The Hundred Club
A lounge honouring those that have earned a hundred caps for Saracens, The Hundred Club is our home of legends and can be found in the East Stand of StoneX Stadium.

Enjoy a luxury platinum category padded seat in Block E3 and a two-course buffet-style carvery lunch with complimentary beers and wines, tea, coffee and cakes.
100club Table EmailEnquire Now
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Luxury Platinum category padded seat in Block E3 directly outside the lounge
  • Two-course buffet-style carvery lunch
  • Complimentary beers, wines and soft drinks until the final whistle
  • Complimentary tea, coffee and cakes
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 169
Executive Suites
Watch sensational rugby from the exclusivity of your own private box. Boasting one of the best views in the stadium, our 10-seater boxes enable you to host your guests in the privacy of your own space.

With luxury padded seats directly outside the box, visits from first team players, pre-order matchday menus, a chilled mini bar with draught beers and premium wines served by your dedicated box host, this is the ultimate matchday experience.
Execbox Table EmailEnquire Now
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Post-match player visit/meet and greet
  • Exclusive Level 2 10-seater Box with luxury padded seats directly outside
  • VIP access to your Box 2.5 hours before kick-off
  • Matchday menus to pre-order
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 1
The Tulip Club
Recognising our club's incredible heritage and Saracens name, The Tulip Club is one of our first-class hospitality lounges, set on the halfway line of the East Stand.

The Tulip Club package includes luxury match seats, exclusive access to the famous Tulip Club balcony and a three-course premium buffet menu, inclusive drinks package and player and club legend appearances.
Tulip Club Table EmailEnquire Now
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • A prestigious package hosted by a Saracens legend
  • Pre-match analysis with Saracens players
  • Halfway line luxury armchair-style match seats, exclusive access to the famous Tulip Club balcony Sparkling wine reception
  • Three-course premium buffet menu
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 37
THE W CLUB
A world first in rugby, think Long Room at Lord's meets Tunnel Club.

The W Club is our most exclusive lounge at StoneX Stadium, with the opportunity to dine in the player's tunnel and enjoy a fully inclusive beverage package with club legend hosting and appearances .

This one-of-a kind expereince allows you to access all areas with the chance to watch pre and post-match action, visit the player's changing rooms and enjoy watching world-class rugby from a heated, padded halfway line seat.
W Club Table EmailEnquire Now
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Dine in the player’s tunnel and enjoy extraordinary access to the first team
  • Luxury heated, padded seats directly behind the home team
  • Experiential dining experience and fully inclusive beverage package
  • Club Legend hosting and appearances
  • Chaperoned access to pitch pre-game and during warm up
  • Observe Coach post match interview and man of the match presentation
ENQUIRE ABOUT SEASONAL HOSPITALITY  MEMBERSHIP

MEMBERSHIP FAQs

What matches are included in the 2023/24 Seasonal Memberships?

The 2023/24 Saracens Seasonal Membership includes access to all Saracens Men’s games at StoneX Stadium & Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (including knock-out fixtures) in the Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Cup, and Heineken Champions Cup.

However, individual touring/friendly/warm-up fixtures are NOT included in the package.

When will the membership start?

Your membership begins as soon as you have renewed/purchased your membership and will allow access to home games from the first of the regular mens season (as outlined above) typically starting in September 2023.

As a current Seasonal Member can I move into the 1876 Stand?

All members have the opportunity to move your seats for next season (including giving our brand new 1876 Stand a try).

To explore a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.

I am a current Seasonal Member and want to buy additional memberships. What are my options?

To purchase additional memberships including a free U12 Membership please contact us

Do I have to pay in one go or can I finance the Seasonal Membership?

If you want to finance your Seasonal Membership you may do so via our approved finance company V12 Finance. This will include an arrangement fee, with the option to spread the membership cost over 4, 6, 8 or 10 months.

Who is eligible for concession Seasonal memberships?

Over 65s (on 1st September), U16 (so under the age of 16 on 1st September) and U24 (U24 on 1st September). Seasonal Members will be required to provide evidence of DOB.

Do I need to carry ID if I purchase a concession ticket?

Any supporters purchasing age-related concession prices are advised to bring a form of identification with them to the match. Misuse of a Seasonal Memberships may result in the holder being refused entry to or ejected from the ground in respect of a particular match and/or the cancellation and withdrawal of their Seasonal Membership.

Are Women's games included in the Mens Seasonal Memberships?

Saracens Women’s home games are not included in the membership but current members may pay £40 (RRP£80) to access all Allianz Premier 15 home games. Details of how to buy a Women’s membership will be provided in renewal emails.

I am trying to buy my Seasonal Membership but my payment is being declined/blocked. What should I do?

Ticketmaster use 3DSecure for online payments for added protection. Please ensure that the phone number and address on the booking match those registered on your card.

Please also ensure that you include a 0 at the start of your phone number. If you continue experiencing issues, please email our Supporter Services team at supporterservices@saracens.net who will be happy to help.

How will I know if my purchase has been successful?

A confirmation email will be sent to the lead booker. Please note that this could take up to 48 hours to receive.

If I can’t make the game can I transfer my ticket to someone else?

All Men’s Seasonal Memberships are fully transferable, so if you can’t make a game you can easily (digitally) pass it to a friend to use

When do I find out about priority tickets for The Showdown 4?

Ticket information will be communicated to members via email in due course.

I would like to buy Seasonal Memberships for my children. Is there any restriction as to where they may sit?

StoneX Stadium is a family-friendly venue and, as such, children can hold a Seasonal Membership in any category of the stadium. Please note, U16s must be accompanied by an adult at all games.

Next season, our seasonal membership will offer a FREE U12s tickets option with a full-price Adult/Over 65 or U24 Membership. Please note, these U12 tickets are limited to 500, allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Will I receive a new Seasonal Membership card for the 2023/24 Seasonal?

All Seasonal Members will be provided with a digital Seasonal Membership card that they can download to their phone / digital device free of charge.

Members can also opt to have a physical membership card for £10 that they will receive before the first game of the regular season.

What accessibility options are available?

StoneX Stadium is an accessible stadium which caters for wheelchair users and ambulant disabled supporters. For more information please click here. For further information please contact the Club directly on 0203 870 3303.

What happens if I lose my Seasonal Member card during the season?

Please email Supporter Services and we will be able to replace your card.Please note there will be a £10 administration fee per ticket. You may decide to take a digital replacement instead for free. You can still attend the game, details of how to obtain a temporary ticket will be published on the Saracens site closer to the start of the season.

I want to tell the Club about my experience, how do I do that?

Your feedback is extremely important and allows us to keep improving the experience at StoneX Stadium. As a Seasonal Member you will receive a ”post-match survey” via email after every home game where you can feedback on your experience.

Can Seasonal Members upgrade their tickets on a match-by-match basis?

Seasonal members will be able to upgrade their seat category for any game (based on availability) via their online ticket account.

I have an concessionary ticket but want to change concession type or bring an adult – how do I upgrade my ticket?

Yes, you can upgrade your ticket online. Or you may come to the Ticket Office at Gate B on match day where we can process this for you. The Ticket Office opens 2 hours before kick-off. The amount to pay will be the difference between the season ticket price and the full match day price for the game.

Can I spend my Saracens Rewards points on a Seasonal Membership

Unfortunately no, however you can use these points towards additional match tickets, retail items and Saracens owned F&B concessions (Olympic Bar) at StoneX Stadium.

