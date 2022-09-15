Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
GUARANTEE YOUR SEAT AT EVERY HOME GAME
2024 / 25 MEN'S RUGBY Seasonal Memberships
Mens seasonal memberships include:
- ALL MEN’S PREMIERSHIP HOME GAMES AT STONEX STADIUM
- THE SHOWDOWN 4 AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
- ALL MEN'S EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS CUP POOL MATCHES AT STONEX STADIUM
- ALL MEN'S PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CUP POOL MATCHES AT STONEX STADIUM
- ALL MEN'S KNOCKOUT GAMES AT STONEX STADIUM
CALL 0203 870 3303 TO BUY OR RENEW NOW
The Showdown 5
Fully Transferable Memberships
Upgraded Stadium & Facilities
International Stars
Transforming Lives
- All Men’s home games at StoneX Stadium
- The Showdown 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- European Champions Cup pool matches at Stonex Stadium
- Premiership Rugby Cup pool matches at Stonex Stadium
- All knock out games at Stonex Stadium included
- Members priority booking week for additional tickets with 25% off all tickets (18th - 25th July for 1st batch of Premiership fixtures)
- International Ballot Access
- One use 10% discount on selected Saracens products (online use only via discount code)
- Invites to exclusive events featuring club executives, players and coaches
- Club E-Newsletter
- Discount on a Stadium Tours - including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium
- Additional discounted tickets for knockout fixtures*
- Includes priority access to “The Showdown 4” + 50% off additional tickets*
- Easily and Fully transferable memberships – send to a friend if you can’t make a game
- Free access to Academy & Storm fixtures at StoneX Stadium
- U16 Members to win the opportunity to be a mascot on a match-day
*Terms and conditions apply.
HOW TO RENEW
LOGIN HERE to your ticket acoount.
Review your reserved membership(s) and parking reservations, click “Add to Basket” and proceed through the checkout steps.
If you wish to purchase your membership for 2x seasons, select the 2x season price class dropdown before checkout.
SEAT MOVES
All members can move their seats for next season including into the 1876 Stand. To request a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.
ADDITIONAL MEMBERSHIPS (INCLUDING FREE U12 MEMBERSHIPS)
To purchase more memberships including a free U12 Membership please contact us
Experience Match days in style
SEASONAL Hospitality Memberships
With a range of hospitality packages on offer there's something to suit all supporters whether you're looking to entertain clients or mark a special occasion with family and friends.
CALL US ON +44 203 695 3384 TO DISCUSS YOUR HOSPITALITY REQUIREMENTS or EMAIL hospitality@saracens.net
Gallery
SEASONAL HOSPITALITY PACKAGES
More info
- Platinum category seats in E6 directly outside the lounge
- Lanyard to allow access to the Fez Club on a match day
- Informal but substantial catering offering – bowl food/grab and go
- Three drinks vouchers per game (cash bar thereafter)
More info
- Luxury padded seats situated on the halfway line in close proximity to home team coach's box
- Exclusive access to The Park Balcony
- A variety of contemporary street food and fan favourites
- Complimentary beers, wines and soft drinks until full time
More info
- Luxury Platinum category padded seat in Block E3 directly outside the lounge
- Two-course buffet-style carvery lunch
- Complimentary beers, wines and soft drinks until the final whistle
- Complimentary tea, coffee and cakes
More info
- Post-match player visit/meet and greet
- Exclusive Level 2 10-seater Box with luxury padded seats directly outside
- VIP access to your Box 2.5 hours before kick-off
- Matchday menus to pre-order
More info
- A prestigious package hosted by a Saracens legend
- Pre-match analysis with Saracens players
- Halfway line luxury armchair-style match seats, exclusive access to the famous Tulip Club balcony Sparkling wine reception
- Three-course premium buffet menu
More info
- Dine in the player’s tunnel and enjoy extraordinary access to the first team
- Luxury heated, padded seats directly behind the home team
- Experiential dining experience and fully inclusive beverage package
- Club Legend hosting and appearances
- Chaperoned access to pitch pre-game and during warm up
- Observe Coach post match interview and man of the match presentation
ENQUIRE ABOUT SEASONAL HOSPITALITY MEMBERSHIP
MEMBERSHIP FAQs
The 2023/24 Saracens Seasonal Membership includes access to all Saracens Men’s games at StoneX Stadium & Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (including knock-out fixtures) in the Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Cup, and Heineken Champions Cup.
However, individual touring/friendly/warm-up fixtures are NOT included in the package.
Your membership begins as soon as you have renewed/purchased your membership and will allow access to home games from the first of the regular mens season (as outlined above) typically starting in September 2023.
All members have the opportunity to move your seats for next season (including giving our brand new 1876 Stand a try).
To explore a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.
If you want to finance your Seasonal Membership you may do so via our approved finance company V12 Finance. This will include an arrangement fee, with the option to spread the membership cost over 4, 6, 8 or 10 months.
Over 65s (on 1st September), U16 (so under the age of 16 on 1st September) and U24 (U24 on 1st September). Seasonal Members will be required to provide evidence of DOB.
Any supporters purchasing age-related concession prices are advised to bring a form of identification with them to the match. Misuse of a Seasonal Memberships may result in the holder being refused entry to or ejected from the ground in respect of a particular match and/or the cancellation and withdrawal of their Seasonal Membership.
Saracens Women’s home games are not included in the membership but current members may pay £40 (RRP£80) to access all Allianz Premier 15 home games. Details of how to buy a Women’s membership will be provided in renewal emails.
Ticketmaster use 3DSecure for online payments for added protection. Please ensure that the phone number and address on the booking match those registered on your card.
Please also ensure that you include a 0 at the start of your phone number. If you continue experiencing issues, please email our Supporter Services team at supporterservices@saracens.net who will be happy to help.
A confirmation email will be sent to the lead booker. Please note that this could take up to 48 hours to receive.
A confirmation email will be sent to the lead booker. Please note that this could take up to 48 hours to receive.
All Men’s Seasonal Memberships are fully transferable, so if you can’t make a game you can easily (digitally) pass it to a friend to use
Ticket information will be communicated to members via email in due course.
StoneX Stadium is a family-friendly venue and, as such, children can hold a Seasonal Membership in any category of the stadium. Please note, U16s must be accompanied by an adult at all games.
Next season, our seasonal membership will offer a FREE U12s tickets option with a full-price Adult/Over 65 or U24 Membership. Please note, these U12 tickets are limited to 500, allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis.
All Seasonal Members will be provided with a digital Seasonal Membership card that they can download to their phone / digital device free of charge.
Members can also opt to have a physical membership card for £10 that they will receive before the first game of the regular season.
StoneX Stadium is an accessible stadium which caters for wheelchair users and ambulant disabled supporters. For more information please click here. For further information please contact the Club directly on 0203 870 3303.
Please email Supporter Services and we will be able to replace your card.Please note there will be a £10 administration fee per ticket. You may decide to take a digital replacement instead for free. You can still attend the game, details of how to obtain a temporary ticket will be published on the Saracens site closer to the start of the season.
Your feedback is extremely important and allows us to keep improving the experience at StoneX Stadium. As a Seasonal Member you will receive a ”post-match survey” via email after every home game where you can feedback on your experience.
Seasonal members will be able to upgrade their seat category for any game (based on availability) via their online ticket account.
Yes, you can upgrade your ticket online. Or you may come to the Ticket Office at Gate B on match day where we can process this for you. The Ticket Office opens 2 hours before kick-off. The amount to pay will be the difference between the season ticket price and the full match day price for the game.
Unfortunately no, however you can use these points towards additional match tickets, retail items and Saracens owned F&B concessions (Olympic Bar) at StoneX Stadium.