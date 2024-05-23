Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
SQUAD UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks

23.05.24

23.05.24
Egbaran
Saracens Mavericks V Manchester Thunder Netball Superleague

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that attacker Sophie Egbaran has joined the club for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The Goal Attacker was formally part of the Wasps pathway system and has since played for Central Warriors, where she was named U21 NPL Player of the Season in 2023, and Loughborough Lightning in the NPL.

She won a bronze medal with England at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games and has recently been selected as part of the Future Roses programme for the first time.

Egbaran replaces Emma Thacker, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season, having picked up an ankle injury.

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan expressed her disappointment that Thacker’s season had been curtailed by injury.

“We’re gutted for Emma. She’s had an amazing first season with us and we wanted her to continue the growth that she’s had. It’s not a huge injury, so she will hopefully be back for her England commitments in the summer. We wish her well and can’t wait to have her back on court with us.”

The Head Coach though is delighted to welcome Egbaran into the NSL squad for the remainder of the season, explaining that she will be returning to Loughborough at the conclusion of the season.

“We’re really excited to welcome Sophie into the squad. We’re grateful to Loughborough for working with us and allowing us to bring one of their U21s into our squad for the remainder of the season. She’ll be returning to Loughborough for their NPL tournament in the summer, but for us, we feel that this is a really forward-thinking way of bringing a young player through into the league. It’s a great way to bring some young talent into the NSL and having Sophie with us will strengthen our squad for the rest of the season. Sophie has been in training this week and has been fantastic. She takes on information really well and I’m excited to see what she can do for us in the last few games of the season.”

Juan Figallo to leave Saracens

24.05.24

R17 Prev

