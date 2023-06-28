PLAYER BIO ABOUT LEANNE

Leanne Infante represented England at both the 2017 and 2022 World Cups, and has also represented her country at 7s.



Infante is also a qualified personal trainer and rugby coach and has a dog called Tess. Away from the game, she works as a financial adviser.



A live-wire scrum half who is known for her quick speed of pass, Infante has quickly asserted herself as a crucial component in the Sarries squad, with her experience at the base of the ruck and ability to sniff out space allowing her to add plenty of tries to her name last season.