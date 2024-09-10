PLAYER BIO ABOUT NATALIA

Welsh international Natalia John joins Saracens from Brython Thunder ahead of the 2024/25 season. An experienced player with over 40 caps to her name for her county, John has previous PWR experience with Bristol Bears and Worcester Warriors.



A huge presence at the set-piece and a powerful ball carrier, John is a player that will look to make a big impact in her first season in NW4.