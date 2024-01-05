Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 11)

05.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Roti2
Roti1

Rotimi Segun says there is great calmness amongst the squad as Saracens Men head in to a potentially season-defining month.

The Men in Black head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday to face Leicester Tigers in a crucial Gallagher Premiership match, before the return of Investec Champions Cup action for the next fortnight.

Sarries are buoyed by their bonus-point win over Newcastle last weekend, and they welcome back a wealth of experience for the trip to Leicester with just three points separating the top six teams in the league table.

The coaches have freshened up the starting line-up after the Falcons win, and head to the Midlands knowing that a victory would put them in a strong position ahead of the European break.

Sam Crean makes his first start of the league season at loosehead, and he has Kapeli Pifeleti and Christian Judge for company in the front-row.

Maro Itoje and Hugh Tizard combine in a heavyweight second-row, with an athletic back-row of Theo McFarland, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Ben Earl.

Gareth Simpson gets the nod in the nine shirt after impressing recently off the bench, and captain Owen Farrell returns at fly-half.

Nick Tompkins is back in the midfield with Elliot Daly next to him, and a pacy back-three of Lucio Cinti, Segun and Tom Parton will look to capitalise on any chances that come their way.

On the bench Logovi’i Mulipola will take on his former side, and Nick Isiekwe can add yet more dynamism when called upon.

Segun, who marked his return with a Player of the Match display against Newcastle says the squad know the significance of the next few weeks.

“There is a good calmness around the group, we’re just taking it game by game. The league is unbelievably tough this year but we’re looking forward to each challenge coming up.

“It was a long 12 weeks out but was so nice to get back out there. We bounced back against Newcastle which is exactly what we asked for.”

Saracens Men team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Sam Crean

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Christian Judge

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Ben Earl

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Lucio Cinti

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Elliot Daly

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Logovi’i Mulipola

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Andy Christie

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Manu Vunipola

23 Alex Lewington

