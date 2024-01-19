Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Lyon (ICC - Rd 4)

19.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Billy2
Billy1

Billy Vunipola believes there are brighter times ahead as Saracens Men head in to their must-win Investec Champions Cup clash against Lyon at StoneX Stadium on Saturday night.

The Men in Black know that they need a victory to progress to the Last 16 of Europe’s Premier Competition, in what should be a thrilling encounter under the floodlights in North London.

Sarries, who have one win under their belt so far in this competition welcome the French side to StoneX for what could be a European classic.

Logovi’i Mulipola, Theo Dan and Christian Judge start in a physical front-row, with Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe, who were both called up in to the England Six Nations squad this week in the second-row.

Juan Martin Gonzalez returns to the back-row, with Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola also at the base of the scrum.

Ivan van Zyl and captain Owen Farrell maintain their half-back partnership, with Nick Tompkins and Elliot Daly once again combining in the midfield.

Lucio Cinti and Rotimi Segun come back in to the XV on the wings, with Alex Goode at full-back for the must-win game.

On the bench Sam Crean will be looking to keep up his impressive work at scrum-time, and Tom Parton can inject his energy in to proceedings when called upon.

Vunipola says the squad have had a big week to ensure they bounce back on Saturday night.

“It was a tough result to take last week. Having said that, we’re grateful that all the boys are fit and healthy and we can start building from what essentially is the bottom.”

There are things for us to build on. If we can get our foundations right, I’m sure we will be alright. We’ll get better and I’m sure we will be in the mix by the end of this tournament.”

Want to see all the action unfold? Limited tickets remain, BOOK NOW!

Saracens Men team to play Lyon:

1 Logovi’i Mulipola

2 Theo Dan

3 Christian Judge

4 Maro Itoje

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Lucio Cinti

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Elliot Daly

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Sam Crean

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson   

22 Olly Hartley

23 Tom Parton

