TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Tel Aviv Heat

Captain Jackson Wray says Sunday’s Double Header will be a memorable occasion as Saracens fans can look forward to seeing both the Men and Women in action.

Wray will lead the side out for their historic fixture against Tel Aviv Heat, before the Women take on Wasps in the next instalment of their Allianz Premier 15s defence.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named an exciting 26-man squad to face the first professional Israeli rugby team, with plenty of established first team players as well as another opportunity for some of the younger squad members to impress.

James Flynn, Kapeli Pifeleti and Alec Clarey will make up a powerful front-row, with Callum Hunter-Hill joining Alex Wardell in the second-row.

Andy Christie will start at openside fresh from his strong impact at Murrayfield in Scotland’s win over Argentina, and he will be alongside Samson Adejimi and captain Wray at the base of the scrum.

Charlie Bracken will be in the nine shirt with Tobias Elliott his half-back partner, whilst Olly Hartley has Francis Moore for company in the midfield.

Tom Howe continues on the left wing, with Charlie Reynolds-West starting on the right and Jenson McInulty at full-back.

On the bench there is another chance for Harvey Beaton to make an impact before returning to his loan at Cornish Pirates, whilst there could be a debut for Declan Murphy who has joined the academy from New Zealand as well as Will Sanders who is a winger from Loughborough.

Wray is expecting an action packed day at StoneX on Sunday.

“Sunday is going to be a great day for the club and we are all excited to be playing new opposition.

We know there will be a real buzz around the stadium with the Women playing straight after as well, so we’ll be going out there to entertain from start to finish!”