Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Tel Aviv Heat

25.11.22
Jack

Captain Jackson Wray says Sunday’s Double Header will be a memorable occasion as Saracens fans can look forward to seeing both the Men and Women in action.

Wray will lead the side out for their historic fixture against Tel Aviv Heat, before the Women take on Wasps in the next instalment of their Allianz Premier 15s defence.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named an exciting 26-man squad to face the first professional Israeli rugby team, with plenty of established first team players as well as another opportunity for some of the younger squad members to impress.

James Flynn, Kapeli Pifeleti and Alec Clarey will make up a powerful front-row, with Callum Hunter-Hill joining Alex Wardell in the second-row.

Andy Christie will start at openside fresh from his strong impact at Murrayfield in Scotland’s win over Argentina, and he will be alongside Samson Adejimi and captain Wray at the base of the scrum.

Charlie Bracken will be in the nine shirt with Tobias Elliott his half-back partner, whilst Olly Hartley has Francis Moore for company in the midfield.

Tom Howe continues on the left wing, with Charlie Reynolds-West starting on the right and Jenson McInulty at full-back.

On the bench there is another chance for Harvey Beaton to make an impact before returning to his loan at Cornish Pirates, whilst there could be a debut for Declan Murphy who has joined the academy from New Zealand as well as Will Sanders who is a winger from Loughborough.

Wray is expecting an action packed day at StoneX on Sunday.

“Sunday is going to be a great day for the club and we are all excited to be playing new opposition.

We know there will be a real buzz around the stadium with the Women playing straight after as well, so we’ll be going out there to entertain from start to finish!”

Saracens Men team to play Tel Aviv Heat:

1 James Flynn

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Alec Clarey

4 Callum Hunter-Hill

5 Alex Wardell

6 Andy Christie

7 Samson Adejimi

8 Jackson Wray (c)

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Tobias Elliott

11 Tom Howe

12 Olly Hartley

13 Francis Moore

14 Charlie Reynolds-West

15 Jenson McInulty

Replacements:

16 James Isaacs

17 Robin Hislop

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Obinna Nkwocha

20 Max Eke

21 Sam Bryan

22 Nathan Michelow

23 Declan Murphy

24 Jevaughn Warren

25 Kaden Pearce-Paul

26 Will Sanders

Ireland v england guinness women's six nations 2025

Three Saracens named in Women's Six Nations finale

Zoe Harrison will start in the final Guinness Women's Six Nations against France with fellow Saracens Kelsey Clifford and Rosie Galligan named on the bench for the Red Roses. Emma Sing will earn her 3rd Red Roses start on Saturday when John Mitchell’s side host France in the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations […]

24.04.25
Saracens training session

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 15)

Nick Tompkins understands the importance of Friday night’s trip to the Salford Community Stadium as Saracens Men prepare to face Sale Sharks in a crucial top-four battle. The centre lines up for the Men in Black just six days after scoring at StoneX in their last Gallagher Premiership outing against Gloucester, as Sarries look to […]

24.04.25
Saracens v gloucester rugby gallagher premiership rugby

PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall Previews the trip to Sale

Saracens Men’s Director of Rugby, Mark McCall spoke to the press this week about their upcoming trip to Sale and the previous game against Gloucester. Upon reflection of last weekend’s bonus-point win over the Cherry and Whites, McCall was pleased on the whole with the performance shown at StoneX. “The game had a bit of […]

23.04.25
