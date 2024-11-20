Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
STONEX STADIUM | SARACENS woMEN'S MATCHDAY GUIDE
We cannot wait to welcome you to StoneX Stadium on Sunday, as we take on Harlequins Women in The Duel, round 7 of Premiership Women's Rugby
If you want to know what's going on around the ground and all the important information, keep scrolling to find out more.
STADIUM MAP
an incredible matchday experience AT THE DUEL
We pride ourselves on creating an incredible matchday experience here in NW4.
Get to the ground as early as possible to soak up the atmosphere and get behind your Saracens.
Gates open at 1pm on Sunday, with all entry to the ground via Gate A.
CLUB SHOP
The Saracens Store, located under the East Stand, closest to Gate A, will be open from gates open until 30 minutes following the final whistle.
Be the first to get your hands on our latest merchandise, and do not miss your chance to suit up like the pros and rep Saracens in style!
Get ready for an unforgettable matchday as two of your Saracens Women's superstars will be at the Sarries Store ready to meet YOU! Whether you are snapping selfies or getting your favourite merch signed, we would love to welcome you along.
Please note, our Saracens store is no longer open during the week and is ONLY open on matchdays.
MATCHDAY PARKING
We have plenty of on-site parking for women's match days.
Click the button below to book your parking space for £10.
Please note that we are expecting parking to be incredible busy this weekend.
FOOD AND DRINK
We have plenty of food and drink options available for you on Sunday.
Head to the Olympic Bar to check out one of our bars and purchase coffee, mulled wine, pies, chips, kids meals, crisps, chocolate and sweeties!
We also have coffee available on the Piazza and pizzas, burgers and alcoholic drinks available in the Oasis.
OLYMPIC BAR FAN ZONE
Check out our incredible Fan Zone in the Olympic Bar on Sunday.
There is face-painting, a chance to post your messages of support to your Sarries stars and so much more.
TREK ACTIVE ZONE
Check out the TREK Active Zone on the Piazza on Sunday afternoon! Our amazing partners at TREK have got you covered for pre-match entertainment, with The TREK Buzzer Game, Strength Game and Conversion Game. Get involved for your chance to win goodies including a grand prize bundle full of TREK goodies and products!
SEE THE RUGBY WORLD CUP AND PREMIERSHIP WOMEN'S RUGBY TROPHIES
Two of the most recognisable trophies in rugby are at StoneX Stadium this weekend.
Head to the Olympic Bar to grab your snaps with the Rugby World Cup trophy and the Premiership Women's Rugby trophy.
Make sure to tag us in your posts too and we may even share the best ones!
DJ EMMA CONYBEARE LIVE
The incredible Emma Conybeare is bringing all the pre and post match tunes for The Duel. Make sure you head to the Oasis to enjoy the game-day vibes from our incredible DJ!
BUY YOUR LIMITED EDITION MATCH DAY PROGRAMME
May Campbell is our featured player for this week's limited edition women's match day programme. Find one of our programme sellers on the Piazza, in the Olympic Bar or around the ground to purchase yours.
Hurry though, as there are only a limited number available.
PLAYER SIGNINGS IN THE FAN ZONE
Head to the Fan Zone in the Olympic Bar between 1.30pm-2.30pm to meet your Sarries stars. Grab a selfie, get your signatures and ask them any questions you have about being a Saracen!
HALF-time foundation dance performance
Stay in your seats at half-time to enjoy an incredible performance by our Foundation Dancers.
POST-MATCH PLAYER ENGAGEMENT
Head down to the track in front of the East Stand at full-time to meet your Saracens Women's stars. Make sure you grab some selfies and some autographs and tag us in all of your posts!
RUGBY RODEO LIVE
Head to the Oasis in the North East corner of the stadium after the final whistle for a special live recording of Jess Breach and Ellie Kildunne's hit podcast, Rugby Rodeo.
The show gets underway at 5.30pm, with special guests and a chance to ask your heroes all your burning questions.
This isn't one to miss!