Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
STONEX STADIUM | SARACENS woMEN'S MATCHDAY GUIDE

We cannot wait to welcome you to StoneX Stadium on Sunday, as we take on Harlequins Women in The Duel, round 7 of Premiership Women's Rugby

If you want to know what's going on around the ground and all the important information, keep scrolling to find out more.

PARKINGACCESSABILITYFOOD AND DRINKFAN ZONEMEET YOUR SARRIES STARSFAQS

STADIUM MAP

2425 Duel H2h 1x1

an incredible matchday experience AT THE DUEL

We pride ourselves on creating an incredible matchday experience here in NW4.

Get to the ground as early as possible to soak up the atmosphere and get behind your Saracens.

Gates open at 1pm on Sunday, with all entry to the ground via Gate A.

CLUB SHOP

The Saracens Store, located under the East Stand, closest to Gate A, will be open from gates open until 30 minutes following the final whistle. 

Be the first to get your hands on our latest merchandise, and do not miss your chance to suit up like the pros and rep Saracens in style!  

Get ready for an unforgettable matchday as two of your Saracens Women's superstars will be at the Sarries Store ready to meet YOU! Whether you are snapping selfies or getting your favourite merch signed, we would love to welcome you along.  

Please note, our Saracens store is no longer open during the week and is ONLY open on matchdays.  

MATCHDAY PARKING

We have plenty of on-site parking for women's match days.

Click the button below to book your parking space for £10.

Please note that we are expecting parking to be incredible busy this weekend.

 

BOOK YOUR WOMEN'S MATCHDAY PARKING

FOOD AND DRINK

We have plenty of food and drink options available for you on Sunday.

Head to the Olympic Bar to check out one of our bars and purchase coffee, mulled wine, pies, chips, kids meals, crisps, chocolate and sweeties!

We also have coffee available on the Piazza and pizzas, burgers and alcoholic drinks available in the Oasis.

OLYMPIC BAR FAN ZONE

Check out our incredible Fan Zone in the Olympic Bar on Sunday.

There is face-painting, a chance to post your messages of support to your Sarries stars and so much more.

TREK ACTIVE ZONE

Check out the TREK Active Zone on the Piazza on Sunday afternoon! Our amazing partners at TREK have got you covered for pre-match entertainment, with The TREK Buzzer Game, Strength Game and Conversion Game. Get involved for your chance to win goodies including a grand prize bundle full of TREK goodies and products!

SEE THE RUGBY WORLD CUP AND PREMIERSHIP WOMEN'S RUGBY TROPHIES

Two of the most recognisable trophies in rugby are at StoneX Stadium this weekend.

Head to the Olympic Bar to grab your snaps with the Rugby World Cup trophy and the Premiership Women's Rugby trophy.

Make sure to tag us in your posts too and we may even share the best ones!

DJ EMMA CONYBEARE LIVE

The incredible Emma Conybeare is bringing all the pre and post match tunes for The Duel. Make sure you head to the Oasis to enjoy the game-day vibes from our incredible DJ!

BUY YOUR LIMITED EDITION MATCH DAY PROGRAMME

May Campbell is our featured player for this week's limited edition women's match day programme. Find one of our programme sellers on the Piazza, in the Olympic Bar or around the ground to purchase yours.

Hurry though, as there are only a limited number available.

PLAYER SIGNINGS IN THE FAN ZONE

Head to the Fan Zone in the Olympic Bar between 1.30pm-2.30pm to meet your Sarries stars. Grab a selfie, get your signatures and ask them any questions you have about being a Saracen!

HALF-time foundation dance performance

Stay in your seats at half-time to enjoy an incredible performance by our Foundation Dancers.

Over 70 dancers are performing on Sunday, made up of our Sarries in my School project participants and other local dance schools.

POST-MATCH PLAYER ENGAGEMENT

Head down to the track in front of the East Stand at full-time to meet your Saracens Women's stars. Make sure you grab some selfies and some autographs and tag us in all of your posts!

RUGBY RODEO LIVE

Head to the Oasis in the North East corner of the stadium after the final whistle for a special live recording of Jess Breach and Ellie Kildunne's hit podcast, Rugby Rodeo.

The show gets underway at 5.30pm, with special guests and a chance to ask your heroes all your burning questions.

This isn't one to miss!

