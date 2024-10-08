Join the Conversation: Shaping the Future of Girls' Sports Tours working in collaboration with The Learning Adventure





Are you passionate about girls’ sport and the opportunities available for them to thrive on tour? We want to hear from YOU! We’re bringing together sports educators and experts to lead the conversation on how we can revolutionise girls’ sports tours. Your insight will help us create bespoke itineraries that inspire, engage, and empower girls in sport.





Why You?

Your expertise is invaluable. By sharing your experience and ideas, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping the future of girls' sports tours. And in return for your input, we’re creating an unforgettable day for your girls—featuring Saracens Women’s Rugby!!