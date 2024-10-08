Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
The Duel: The Ultimate Girls Rugby Experience 2024
Join the Conversation: Shaping the Future of Girls' Sports Tours working in collaboration with The Learning Adventure
Are you passionate about girls’ sport and the opportunities available for them to thrive on tour? We want to hear from YOU! We’re bringing together sports educators and experts to lead the conversation on how we can revolutionise girls’ sports tours. Your insight will help us create bespoke itineraries that inspire, engage, and empower girls in sport.
Why You?
Your expertise is invaluable. By sharing your experience and ideas, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping the future of girls' sports tours. And in return for your input, we’re creating an unforgettable day for your girls—featuring Saracens Women’s Rugby!!
Overview:
Location: StoneX Stadium, home of Saracens
Itinerary:
10:30am – Welcome to StoneX Stadium
Arrive at the iconic home of Saracens. Participants will gather, ready for an exciting and insightful day.
11:00am – Rugby Session & Educators' Workshop
For the students: While the teachers head to the hospitality area, your girls will enjoy a tailored rugby session on the first-team pitch with Saracens coaches. Whether they’re new to rugby or seasoned players, this session will be designed to suit their level and ensure a fantastic experience.
For the educators: Head to the exclusive hospitality area for the main reason we’re here—a deep dive into girls’ sports touring. Join like-minded educators to explore how we can make sports tours for girls extraordinary.
11:30am – Special Guest Speaker
As the conversation progresses, we’ll be joined by a special guest speaker, who will offer their unique perspective on girls’ sport and the impact of tours on development and confidence.
12:30pm – Student Fixtures on the Pitch
Time for your girls to showcase their skills! Teachers are invited to watch potential fixtures or training on the pitch, seeing first-hand the progression of their students.
1:30pm – Off the Pitch & Lunch
For the students: Group photo to capture the day, followed by food tokens to enjoy lunch from the various food stalls around the stadium.
For the educators: Return to the hospitality suite for a relaxing hot lunch and drinks.
2:30pm – Saracens vs Harlequins Women’s Match
To round off the day, enjoy the thrilling clash between Saracens and Harlequins Women. A perfect opportunity to experience elite women’s rugby first-hand!
Register your interest to join a Teachers and Coaches Conference focused on closing the gap in sports tour opportunities for girls.
