Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Asset 1
SAT 2ND DEC | SARACENS VS NORTHAMPTON SAINTS

SOUP OF THE DAY

Cream of mushroom soup with tarragon and crusty bread

-

BURGERS

Buttermilk chicken burger, coleslaw, beef tomato and baby gem lettuce with spicy mayo

Vegan burger, hummus and vegan feta cheese, rocket and a potato bread bun

-

FROM THE OVEN

Beef lasagne, garlic bread, coleslaw and salad

Vegan lasagne, garlic bread, coleslaw and salad

Chinese prawn stir-fry, soy and fresh ginger with egg noodles and coriander

Chinese tofu stir-fry, soy and fresh ginger with egg noodles and coriander

-

AFTERS

Donut selection

