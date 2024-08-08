SOUP OF THE DAY

Cream of mushroom soup with tarragon and crusty bread

-

BURGERS

Buttermilk chicken burger, coleslaw, beef tomato and baby gem lettuce with spicy mayo

Vegan burger, hummus and vegan feta cheese, rocket and a potato bread bun

-

FROM THE OVEN

Beef lasagne, garlic bread, coleslaw and salad

Vegan lasagne, garlic bread, coleslaw and salad

Chinese prawn stir-fry, soy and fresh ginger with egg noodles and coriander

Chinese tofu stir-fry, soy and fresh ginger with egg noodles and coriander

-

AFTERS

Donut selection