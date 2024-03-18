THE SHOWDOWN 4 - MATCH DAY INFORMATION

We look forward to welcoming you at The Showdown 4, in association with City Index. Saracens Men vs Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Saturday 23rd March 2024, 1505 Kick Off.



The Showdown is back! As always, the safety and enjoyment of our supporters is our top priority, so please read the below carefully ahead of attending the game!

KEY TIMINGS

Gates Open: 12:30



Kick Off: 15:05



Stadium Closes: 18:30

THE SOUTH STAND PODIUM FANZONE

Both pre and post-match we'll be running our epic Showdown FANZONE! The fanzone will be situated at the South Stand Podium and will have a packed schedule of music featuring a number of music and entertainment acts, including DJ James Haskell, as well as plenty of games, player Q&A's, food and drink for all the family to enjoy.

SARACENS FOUNDATION

This years official charity of The Showdown 4 is our very own Saracens Foundation.



The Saracens Foundation is the charitable arm of Saracens and work in the North London and Hertfordshire community using sport as a tool for positive change. They run over 30 projects a week many focussing on supporting disadvantaged young people and adults including those with disabilities, educational challenges, reducing reoffending rates through projects in Feltham Young Offenders Institution and The Mount Prison.



The charity has also recently set up a programme to support refugees in the north London community. Keep your eyes peeled on the pitch at half time for a dance performance from over 700 participants, over-50s and some of our disability participants!



If you would like to support the Saracens Foundation on matchday, head to the bar and buy a pint for the Foundation and the cost of the pint will be donated, or check out their website below to find out more about their work.



https://www.saracenssportfoundation.org/



TRAVEL TO TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

BY TRAIN

When travelling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium please take note of the following travel information, which includes details of significant travel disruption including the closure of White Hart Lane station.



There will be no London Overground service between Liverpool Street and Enfield, Cheshunt and Chingford.



The Central Line service is not in operation between Woodford and Epping, plus the Docklands Light Railway will not be in operation between Poplar and Beckton and between Stratford International and Woolwich Arsenal.



The Bakerloo Line service will not be stopping at Paddington Station.



Supporters are advised to use TfL's Journey Planner for all the latest travel advice and ensure you leave plenty of time for your journey. There are however, a number of alternative routes to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



The stadium is served by three other train stations:



Northumberland Park (Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 10 mins walk to the stadium and about 1,000 steps.



Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 25 mins walk to the stadium and roughly 2,500 steps.



Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground): approx. 30 mins walk to the stadium and around 3,000 steps.



ROAD CLOSURES

Please note that some roads closest to the stadium will be closed before, during and immediately after the match to make it safe for spectators, local residents and businesses and to ensure emergency services can access the area.



A number of side roads around the stadium are closed to general traffic access, from two hours before, during and up to one hour post-match. No vehicles other than emergency services and local residents/businesses or vehicles with the necessary permits are allowed to access the road closure zone.



BY SHUTTLE BUS

The stadium currently provides a free pre-booked shuttle bus service, which is accessible and available for all supporters. This service provides a high capacity, high frequency service between the stadium and Alexandra Palace (Great Northern Services) and Wood Green (Piccadilly Line) stations.



BY BUS

The stadium is well-served by TfL buses, albeit with some services diverted during the road closure period.



Bus diversions will be minimised, so they are back operating on the High Road as soon as possible after the event.



Before and during the event, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349) are diverted to the east of the stadium at Lansdowne Road, rejoining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.



Post-event, services are diverted west of the stadium via Bruce Grove and the A10.



BY BIKE

We encourage spectators to cycle to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There is ample cycle parking around the stadium and at the Tottenham Community Sports Centre and St Francis De Sales School, with capacity for 220 bicycles across the two sites.



Cycle Superhighway 1 begins on Church Road immediately opposite the stadium and runs to Liverpool Street station.



There is both on-street and off-street cycle parking provided in the local area around the stadium.



BY TAXI/PRIVATE HIRE

Event day road closures prevent fans from being dropped-off or picked-up close to the stadium. If you need to use a taxi or private hire vehicle, we recommend you are dropped-off and / or picked-up at least a 15-minute walk (0.5m) away from the stadium and that you use main roads heading north or south of the stadium.



PARKING AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

There is no public car park at the Stadium, which is also within a large Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ).



The only limited car parking left available to purchase is at Dukes Academy, which can be secured for £25 a spot.



Road closures on Saturday 23rd March 2024 also mean that, if you choose to travel by car, you will not be able to exit any car parking facility within the road closure area for one hour after the event finishes.



TICKETING & ENTRANCE SCANNING

You must bring your Showdown 4 ticket with you to be able to access Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Seasonal Members must also have tickets - you cannot use your usual Seasonal Membership card to enter.



Digital tickets can be downloaded to your Apple or Google Wallet using the link in your ticket delivery email, or you can save the PDF attached to the ticket delivery email to your phone.



Upon arrival, please make your way to the entrance number as stated on your ticket. You will only be permitted entry into the stadium at this entrance.



Once your ticket has been scanned on entry, you won’t be able to re-enter the Stadium if you leave the premises. However, the turnstiles in the South Stand will permit fans to access the Park Lane Square Fanzone freely, where you’ll be able to find many food and drink outlets, merchandise and more!



When leaving the stadium, please ensure your use one of our many toilets located across the Stadium campus before heading home. Should you require use of a public toilet after leaving the stadium, the Club has installed public toilets through the local area where we have identified a need.



As you are arriving at or leaving the stadium, please be considerate to our neighbours. Information on our recycling bins located around the stadium will help ensure you correctly dispose of your waste.



ATTENDING WITH CHILDREN

Baby Changing: There are several changing facilities within the stadium, situated inside one of our accessible toilets. Please speak to a steward once inside, for your nearest one.



Push Chairs: There are no facilities within the stadium for storing push chairs, however there is a bag drop facility on Park Lane, where pushchairs can be stored for a commercial charge. Please note, this service is provided by an external company and any items left are done so at your own discretion.



SARACENS MERCHANDISE

Saracens merchandise will be available to purchase from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium via the Main Store, South Podium, West Level 1, North Level 5 General Admission, East Atrium and West Atrium.



Please note, the Spurs shop will be open from 10am - 6.30pm. We recommend your visit the Spurs Shop prior to entering the stadium as there is a no re-admission policy.

FOOD & DRINK OFFERINGS AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

Spurs stadium has 60 food and drink outlets serving a wide range of delicious food. Taking inspiration from London’s vibrant street food market scene, the stadium provides a range of diverse menus.



You are welcome to take your food and drink to your seat to eat and enjoy.



Fans are advised not to bring their own food into the stadium due to issues of provenance, safety and rubbish generated. Discretion will be shown by stewards, however, in relation to snacks, in particular children’s snacks.



Please note the stadium is fully cashless to increase the speed of service. Payments can be made using all major contactless debit & credit cards, or mobile and wearable payment, including Apple & Google Pay.



ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION

The four dedicated Access entrances are 1, 5, 13 and 17. All entrances are served by lifts for ease of access to their seats.



BAG POLICY

There is a strict restricted bag policy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Any bag must adhere to the guidelines or will not be permitted into the stadium.



Personal bags must be A4 size or smaller (21cm long x 30cm high) or it is possible to use a a clear carrier bag (max 30cm long x 30cm high) - you must NOT bring any personal bags that do not meet the criteria within these clear carrier bags. Laptop sleeves are permitted, but they must also be no larger than 37cm x 31cm. Bags that do not adhere to our guidelines will not be permitted into the stadium.



Bags will be checked at an outer cordon as you approach the Entrances.



We understand that some guests will need to bring bags that do not meet these requirements into the stadium for medical reasons. To do this, an exemption certificate will be required. Please note, if your medication or equipment fits within a A4 sized bag you do not need a medical exemption certificate.



Security reserve the right to prohibit additional items at their discretion.



PROHIBITED ITEMS

The following list is a guide only. Security reserve the right to prohibit additional items at their discretion.



- Bags which do not adhere to the specified Bag Policy (medical exemptions apply)

- Bottles of any kind, glass vessels, cans, flasks

- Food (Discretion may be shown for children’s snacks)

- Liquids of any kind (including water and alcohol. The stadium has multiple water fountains throughout)

- Umbrellas greater than 1m in size may be bought in but cannot be opened inside

- Laptop Sleeves larger than 37cm x 31cm in size and any laptop bags

- Flares, smoke cannisters, air horns, laser devices

- Unlicensed musical instruments and other devices capable of causing a disturbance or nuisance

- Darts, frisbees (and similar items)

- Dangerous or hazardous items

- Illegal substances

- Fireworks, flares, explosives or ammunition

- Knives, blades, firearms and weapons of any kind

- Scooters, skateboards and other skates

- Flags, signs or banners greater than 90cm x 60cm will not be permitted

- Spray paint, large industrial style ‘permanent’ marker pens

- Transmitting devices

- Professional cameras (including cameras with interchangeable lenses) and recording devices

- Unauthorised fliers, illegal merchandise items, illegal charity collection utensils

- Motorbike helmets

- Animals (except service dogs and assistance dogs)

- Prams and pushchairs

