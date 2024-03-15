Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

The Showdown 5: Register Your Interest!

To register your interest, please complete the short form below. 

By registering your interest inThe Showdown 5, you will have priority access - following 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Members - to secure your tickets for this sell-out fixture before they are released for general sale. 

Being a Seasonal Member is the best way to guarantee your seats at The Showdown 5, and enjoy a 50% discount on additional tickets for friends and family. In addition, Seasonal Members have a designated seat for all Men's fixtures at StoneX Stadium - including knock-outs - invitations to Seasonal Member-only events featuring players and coaches, access to the Twickenham ticket ballot and more. Click here to learn more about Men's Seasonal Memberships.

Partners

See all partners
cross