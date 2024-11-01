Year 3 & 4 Schools Tag Festival at StoneX Stadium





Join us on 1st February (time TBC) for an exciting day of tag rugby at the iconic StoneX Stadium! The Year 3 & 4 Schools Tag Festival, hosted by Saracens, invites young players to experience the thrill of the game in a fun and friendly atmosphere. With tickets priced at just £1 for children and £10 for adults.





Your ticket includes entry to watch Saracens take on Ealing Trailfinders, giving fans a double dose of rugby excitement. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity for young players to take to the field, develop their skills, and make lasting memories!