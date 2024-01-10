Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
35 years of Saracens Women

10.01.24
In association with
City Index
Maggie Team News
Womens News

This season, we are celebrating 35 years of Saracens Women. Whilst we are of course looking at the achievements and accolades on the field, the club is also marking the achievements of our former players after they have retired from playing the game.

We talk about members of Saracens Women being pioneers when the club was formed in 1989, but we often forget about those who pull on the shirt, but also go on to have an enormous impact on the game once they retire. From a Saracens perspective, the list is vast.

Within the Welsh Rugby Football Union, Liza Burgess was the first women to be elected to the WRU Council in 2019, with Claire Donovan joining her in 2021 and Amanda Bennett now also sitting on the council. Burgess now also heads up the Welsh Rugby Union Pathway Programme.

Within Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby, a number of former Saracens are also making their mark.

Genevieve Short is the Chair of PWR, whilst Vicky McQueen and Susie Appleby are now Head Coaches at Leicester Tigers and this weekend’s opponents, Exeter Chiefs Women. In the international game, Lou Meadows is England Skills Coach, as part of John Mitchell’s coaching team.

The likes of Maggie Alphonsi are also making their mark in the world of punditry and further afield. Maggie was an incredible player but she’s also now carving out a hugely successful career as a pundit and is also part of the RFU Council.

Founding member and England international Emma Mitchell was honoured by UK Sport for Services for Performance Sport in the last few years and Sandra Soler-Gomez won the RFU’s unsung hero award for her work with referees and volunteering.

These people and so many more are continuing to do things to grow and develop the game, as well as other sports, but they all have been part of the Saracens journey.

Make sure to keep an eye on the Saracens social media channels throughout the rest of the season, as we look further into the remarkable stories of some of our incredible former players.

News Template

Sachel Grant named as Northern Ireland Netball U21s Head Coach

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm that Pathway Lead and U21 Head Coach Sachel Grant has been named as Northern Ireland U21s Head Coach for the upcoming World Youth Cup Qualifiers in September.   Sachel Grant, will lead the management team as Head Coach, whilst continuing her role with Saracens Mavericks, with Lisa Bowman taking up […]

11.01.24
In association with
Shawbrook
Maggie Team News

35 years of Saracens Women

This season, we are celebrating 35 years of Saracens Women. Whilst we are of course looking at the achievements and accolades on the field, the club is also marking the achievements of our former players after they have retired from playing the game. We talk about members of Saracens Women being pioneers when the club […]

10.01.24
In association with
City Index
Alexprematchthoughts

PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (PWR - Rd8)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s top of the table clash with Exeter. After victory up against Sale last weekend, Austerberry is looking for his side to embrace the challenge of facing the Chiefs this weekend. “It was a tough battle up at Sale. It was physical and a […]

10.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index

