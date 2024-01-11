Sachel Grant named as Northern Ireland Netball U21s Head Coach

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm that Pathway Lead and U21 Head Coach Sachel Grant has been named as Northern Ireland U21s Head Coach for the upcoming World Youth Cup Qualifiers in September.

Sachel Grant, will lead the management team as Head Coach, whilst continuing her role with Saracens Mavericks, with Lisa Bowman taking up the Assistant Coach role.

As Pathway Lead for seven years and U21 Head Coach for four years at Mavericks, Sachel will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role and an understanding of the programme required to support and develop athletes and teams at this stage in the performance pathway to achieve success and provide longevity and sustainability.

Northern Ireland Warriors Head Coach Sheonah Forbes is delighted that Sachel will be taking on the role.

"Sachel is an excellent coach and person who I have no doubt will continue to drive the U21 programme forward in 2024. With the World Youth Cup Qualifiers in September this year, Sachel’s experience working in this age group will be paramount to the success of the group. I am really excited to develop the Technical Coach role with Lisa who will sit in a vital assistant role with the U21 group alongside Sachel, as well as delivering in the Warriors environment. Lisa’s knowledge and continual passion for the development of the Warriors is infectious and I cannot wait to continual to see her grow on the international scene. I look forward to working with the coaches with the same drive of developing our future senior Warrior athletes."

All at Saracens are delighted for Sachel and wish her, and Northern Ireland the very best of luck for the World Youth Cup Qualifiers.