Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Sachel Grant named as Northern Ireland Netball U21s Head Coach

11.01.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Sachel 1

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm that Pathway Lead and U21 Head Coach Sachel Grant has been named as Northern Ireland U21s Head Coach for the upcoming World Youth Cup Qualifiers in September. 

 Sachel Grant, will lead the management team as Head Coach, whilst continuing her role with Saracens Mavericks, with Lisa Bowman taking up the Assistant Coach role. 

As Pathway Lead for seven years and U21 Head Coach for four years at Mavericks, Sachel will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role and an understanding of the programme required to support and develop athletes and teams at this stage in the performance pathway to achieve success and provide longevity and sustainability. 

Northern Ireland Warriors Head Coach Sheonah Forbes is delighted that Sachel will be taking on the role.

"Sachel is an excellent coach and person who I have no doubt will continue to drive the U21 programme forward in 2024. With the World Youth Cup Qualifiers in September this year, Sachel’s experience working in this age group will be paramount to the success of the group. I am really excited to develop the Technical Coach role with Lisa who will sit in a vital assistant role with the U21 group alongside Sachel, as well as delivering in the Warriors environment. Lisa’s knowledge and continual passion for the development of the Warriors is infectious and I cannot wait to continual to see her grow on the international scene. I look forward to working with the coaches with the same drive of developing our future senior Warrior athletes."

All at Saracens are delighted for Sachel and wish her, and Northern Ireland the very best of luck for the World Youth Cup Qualifiers.

35 years of Saracens Women

This season, we are celebrating 35 years of Saracens Women. Whilst we are of course looking at the achievements and accolades on the field, the club is also marking the achievements of our former players after they have retired from playing the game. We talk about members of Saracens Women being pioneers when the club […]

10.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Alexprematchthoughts

PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (PWR - Rd8)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s top of the table clash with Exeter. After victory up against Sale last weekend, Austerberry is looking for his side to embrace the challenge of facing the Chiefs this weekend. “It was a tough battle up at Sale. It was physical and a […]

10.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index

