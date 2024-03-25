A-Z | Alex Goode
This week, it's Alex Goode in the host seat for our quick fire A-Z!
A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Superman
B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?
Eric Cantona
C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Summer holidays to France
D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Spag Bol!
E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
History
F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Law Abiding Citizen
G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Manu Vunipola
H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Sicily
I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Cameron Boon - too tall
J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Olly Hartley
K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
Midday
L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?
Three
M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Dylan Gossett - Coal
N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
Seven
O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Football
P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Alex Lozowski
Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Benny Harris
R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Dennis Irwin
S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
Last on to the pitch
T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
Dying my beard blonde was a low point
U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Ralph Adams-Hale
V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
Not very often
W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Spiders/snakes
X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Yes a few
Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Cambridge
Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Snow Monkeys (Japanese Macaque)