Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

A-Z | Alex Goode

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template
Saracens V Harequins Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union

This week, it's Alex Goode in the host seat for our quick fire A-Z!

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Superman

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

Eric Cantona

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Summer holidays to France

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Spag Bol!

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

History

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Law Abiding Citizen

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Manu Vunipola

H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Sicily

I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Cameron Boon - too tall

J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Olly Hartley

K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?

Midday

L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?

Three

M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Dylan Gossett - Coal

N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?

Seven

O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

Football

P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?

Alex Lozowski

Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Benny Harris

R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Dennis Irwin

S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

Last on to the pitch

T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?

Dying my beard blonde was a low point

U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Ralph Adams-Hale

V - Verified: How often do you use social media?

Not very often

W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Spiders/snakes

X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Yes a few

Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?

Cambridge

Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

Snow Monkeys (Japanese Macaque)

