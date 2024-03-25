A-Z | Alex Goode

This week, it's Alex Goode in the host seat for our quick fire A-Z!

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Superman

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

Eric Cantona

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Summer holidays to France

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Spag Bol!

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

History

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Law Abiding Citizen

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Manu Vunipola

H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Sicily

I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Cameron Boon - too tall

J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Olly Hartley

K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?

Midday

L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?

Three

M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Dylan Gossett - Coal

N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?

Seven

O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

Football

P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?

Alex Lozowski

Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Benny Harris

R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Dennis Irwin

S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

Last on to the pitch

T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?

Dying my beard blonde was a low point

U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Ralph Adams-Hale

V - Verified: How often do you use social media?

Not very often

W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Spiders/snakes

X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Yes a few

Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?

Cambridge

Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

Snow Monkeys (Japanese Macaque)