Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Coming Next for Saracens Men

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template
Saracens V Harequins Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union

Within three months two of the four biggest trophies in European club rugby will have been handed out.

The good news is that Saracens remain in the running for two of them. The Top 14 and URC titles are not available to the ‘Men in Black’ but the Gallagher Premiership and the Investec Champions Cup are. We are now into the business end of the season.

First things first, there is a top four finish to seal in the Premiership.  Top four go into the play-offs, with the top two having home advantage.

The target is Twickenham and an 11th Premiership final and seventh title. Retaining the silverware would be another huge achievement. With The Showdown being the first of three against teams above us, there is every chance of overtaking those teams seeking to take the trophy out of our cabinet.

Then it is back into European action in the Round of 16 with a tough trip to Stade Chaban-Delmas to meet Bordeaux-Begles.

As ever, you can play your part in helping the team get over the line. Buy your tickets now!

News

See all news
News Template

Coming Next for Saracens Men

Within three months two of the four biggest trophies in European club rugby will have been handed out. The good news is that Saracens remain in the running for two of them. The Top 14 and URC titles are not available to the ‘Men in Black’ but the Gallagher Premiership and the Investec Champions Cup […]

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

A-Z | Alex Goode

This week, it's Alex Goode in the host seat for our quick fire A-Z! A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Superman B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Eric Cantona C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Summer holidays to France D - […]

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

Pathway Stars shine for England U20s

Saturday evening saw four Saracens represent England U20s, as they romped to a huge victory over Army Women. Joia Bennett, Chloe Flanagan, Amelia MacDougall and Tori Sellors are played their part in the fixture, with Bennett also scoring her first try in England colours. With Bennett, Flanagan and MacDougall having come through the women's pathway […]

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross