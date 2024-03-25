Coming Next for Saracens Men

Within three months two of the four biggest trophies in European club rugby will have been handed out.

The good news is that Saracens remain in the running for two of them. The Top 14 and URC titles are not available to the ‘Men in Black’ but the Gallagher Premiership and the Investec Champions Cup are. We are now into the business end of the season.

First things first, there is a top four finish to seal in the Premiership. Top four go into the play-offs, with the top two having home advantage.

The target is Twickenham and an 11th Premiership final and seventh title. Retaining the silverware would be another huge achievement. With The Showdown being the first of three against teams above us, there is every chance of overtaking those teams seeking to take the trophy out of our cabinet.

Then it is back into European action in the Round of 16 with a tough trip to Stade Chaban-Delmas to meet Bordeaux-Begles.

As ever, you can play your part in helping the team get over the line. Buy your tickets now!