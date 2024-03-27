Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Saracens announce Greene King as Official Beer Sponsor

27.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Flint1
Flint2

Saracens is excited to announce a new partnership with Greene King as our Official Beer Sponsor. Our longest standing commercial partner has now renewed for the third time, dating back 12 years.

Greene King has been crafting quality beers from its historic brewery in Bury St Edmunds for over 200 years. The Westgate Brewery in Bury St Edmunds has been the home of Greene King since 1799 and its leading cask ales are brewed there, including its flagship beers Greene King IPA and Abbot Ale.

In 2022, the brewer launched its premium craft portfolio which included the new craft beers Level Head, a session IPA, and Flint Eye, a dry hopped lager, which embody Britain’s eccentric past, but are designed for the modern-day drinker. This year Greene King has launched two new IPAs to the portfolio, Hazy Day and Prior Life.

Greene King, who is our longest standing commercial partner has now renewed for the third time, dating back 12 years.

The partnership will include stadium branding, and a large variety of Greene King products will be served around StoneX Stadium on match days.

We will also be supporting the brewer’s Proud to Pitch In scheme, where Greene King gives 10p from every pint sold of Greene King PA to the funding scheme that supports sports clubs across the UK with grants.

Both organisations share the same passion to support local communities, with sport having such a significant impact on both physical and mental health for everyone. Saracens and Greene King want to bring people and communities together through the shared love of sport.

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson is delighted to renew the partnership with Greene King.

“The relationship between Saracens and Greene King is one that just continues to get stronger and we are thrilled to extend once more.

They are an organisation that we have enormous respect for, and the values of both parties align incredibly well.

Greene King is a huge part of our club and match days in particular for our supporters so we look forward more time working together and striving to achieve as much as we can.”

Will Hemmings, Marketing Director at Greene King said:

“We are proud of our long standing partnership with Saracens and are thrilled to be continuing the relationship this year.

It’s great to see our beers being shared at such a great stadium and we look forward to seeing them enjoyed during match days.”

News

See all news
Flint1

Saracens announce Greene King as Official Beer Sponsor

Saracens is excited to announce a new partnership with Greene King as our Official Beer Sponsor. Our longest standing commercial partner has now renewed for the third time, dating back 12 years. Greene King has been crafting quality beers from its historic brewery in Bury St Edmunds for over 200 years. The Westgate Brewery in […]

27.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

Coming Next for Saracens Men

Within three months two of the four biggest trophies in European club rugby will have been handed out. The good news is that Saracens remain in the running for two of them. The Top 14 and URC titles are not available to the ‘Men in Black’ but the Gallagher Premiership and the Investec Champions Cup […]

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

A-Z | Alex Goode

This week, it's Alex Goode in the host seat for our quick fire A-Z! A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Superman B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Eric Cantona C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Summer holidays to France D - […]

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross