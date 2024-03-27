Saracens announce Greene King as Official Beer Sponsor

Saracens is excited to announce a new partnership with Greene King as our Official Beer Sponsor. Our longest standing commercial partner has now renewed for the third time, dating back 12 years.

Greene King has been crafting quality beers from its historic brewery in Bury St Edmunds for over 200 years. The Westgate Brewery in Bury St Edmunds has been the home of Greene King since 1799 and its leading cask ales are brewed there, including its flagship beers Greene King IPA and Abbot Ale.

In 2022, the brewer launched its premium craft portfolio which included the new craft beers Level Head, a session IPA, and Flint Eye, a dry hopped lager, which embody Britain’s eccentric past, but are designed for the modern-day drinker. This year Greene King has launched two new IPAs to the portfolio, Hazy Day and Prior Life.

The partnership will include stadium branding, and a large variety of Greene King products will be served around StoneX Stadium on match days.

We will also be supporting the brewer’s Proud to Pitch In scheme, where Greene King gives 10p from every pint sold of Greene King PA to the funding scheme that supports sports clubs across the UK with grants.

Both organisations share the same passion to support local communities, with sport having such a significant impact on both physical and mental health for everyone. Saracens and Greene King want to bring people and communities together through the shared love of sport.

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson is delighted to renew the partnership with Greene King.

“The relationship between Saracens and Greene King is one that just continues to get stronger and we are thrilled to extend once more.

They are an organisation that we have enormous respect for, and the values of both parties align incredibly well.

Greene King is a huge part of our club and match days in particular for our supporters so we look forward more time working together and striving to achieve as much as we can.”

Will Hemmings, Marketing Director at Greene King said:

“We are proud of our long standing partnership with Saracens and are thrilled to be continuing the relationship this year.

It’s great to see our beers being shared at such a great stadium and we look forward to seeing them enjoyed during match days.”