Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars (NSL Rd 7)

28.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Rattuprev
Saracens Mavericks V Leeds Rhinos Netball Superleague

Centre Ellie Rattu believes her side can continue to kick-on, after securing back-to-back away wins.

Victories over Team Bath and Strathclyde Sirens have pushed Mavericks back to within touching distance of the top four and Rattu believes that it has been the work of her side around their structure that has helped them find their form.

“It was really good. We’ve had some really good training weeks focusing on the things that are non-negotiable for us in terms of structure. To have that pay off with a really good scoreline against Sirens was great as well. We’re hoping to build on that over the next few weeks.”

Tomorrow’s match will be something of a litmus test for how far this Mavericks side have come, against a Severn Stars side that have impressed so far this season and sit third in the league. Rattu knows that they will post a considerable challenge to her side, but has backed her team to secure the result if they stick to their processes.

“It’s massive. You have to take each game as it comes. This is going to be a huge test against Stars. We know that they are sitting high up in the table and have beaten the likes of Pulse this season. But we know that if we can stick to the structures we’ve been working on, then we’re more than capable of securing a result.”

It was a somewhat shaky start to the season for Mavericks, but Rattu believes that those performances are now firmly a thing of the past, as her side look to continue on their upward trajectory.

“We’ve definitely seen massive improvements from the Season Opener. As a group, we’ve done really well to put those first few games behind us and push on to this point. We need to look at how we can keep maximising performances and approach these games in the best way that we can.”

There are plenty of big matches still to come for the side, but Rattu insists that this is a process for the group, understanding that they will learn a lot more about themselves tomorrow afternoon against Stars.

“We’re going to go hard at this one. We know that one game doesn’t define us and we’re still building in this process. We know that we can keep pushing on regardless of what’s happened in the past too. They are a very good side with threats across the court, but for us, we can only focus on ourselves and what we want to put out on the court.”

News

See all news
Rattuprev

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars (NSL Rd 7)

Centre Ellie Rattu believes her side can continue to kick-on, after securing back-to-back away wins. Victories over Team Bath and Strathclyde Sirens have pushed Mavericks back to within touching distance of the top four and Rattu believes that it has been the work of her side around their structure that has helped them find their […]

28.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Flint1

Saracens announce Greene King as Official Beer Sponsor

Saracens is excited to announce a new partnership with Greene King as our Official Beer Sponsor. Our longest standing commercial partner has now renewed for the third time, dating back 12 years. Greene King has been crafting quality beers from its historic brewery in Bury St Edmunds for over 200 years. The Westgate Brewery in […]

27.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

Coming Next for Saracens Men

Within three months two of the four biggest trophies in European club rugby will have been handed out. The good news is that Saracens remain in the running for two of them. The Top 14 and URC titles are not available to the ‘Men in Black’ but the Gallagher Premiership and the Investec Champions Cup […]

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross