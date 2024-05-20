A-Z | Juan Martin Gonzalez
It was Juan's turn to take on the A-Z Challenge last weekend!
A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Fly
B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?
Lionel Messi
C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Holidays with my family
D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Pasta
E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
History
F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
The Lord of the Rings
G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Lucio Cinti
H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Spain
I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
None!
J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Manu Vunipola
K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
Evening
L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?
Two
M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Las pastillas del Abuelo, Local Por
N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
Nine
O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Football
P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Hugh Tizard
Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Sean Maitland
R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Agustin Creevy
S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
None
T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
Mullet
U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Owen Farrell
V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
A lot
W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Needles
X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
No
Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Mendoza
Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Tiger