A-Z | Juan Martin Gonzalez

It was Juan's turn to take on the A-Z Challenge last weekend!

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Fly

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

Lionel Messi

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Holidays with my family

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Pasta

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

History

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

The Lord of the Rings

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Lucio Cinti

H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Spain

I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

None!

J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Manu Vunipola

K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?

Evening

L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?

Two

M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Las pastillas del Abuelo, Local Por

N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?

Nine

O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

Football

P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?

Hugh Tizard

Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Sean Maitland

R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Agustin Creevy

S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

None

T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?

Mullet

U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Owen Farrell

V - Verified: How often do you use social media?

A lot

W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Needles

X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

No

Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?

Mendoza

Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

Tiger