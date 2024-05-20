Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Ticketing Information | Gallagher Premiership Semi Final

20.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Saints1
Saints2

We can now confirm the ticketing information and timeline for our Gallagher Premiership Semi Final.

Sarries will travel to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday 31st May, with kick off at 19:45.

Our allocation of tickets has been sent to us, and below is the timeline for how they will be distributed.

Monday 20th May: First XV Members will be sent a link to purchase.

Tuesday 21st May: Seasonal Members will be sent a link to purchase.

Thursday 23rd May: General Sale will open.

Let's turn Northampton red and black for our huge last-four tie!

Keep an eye on your emails for the link to purchase!

News

See all news
Camreact

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 14)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan was left wanting more, despite a positive display away at table-toppers Manchester Thunder. Having suffered a heavy defeat last time they faced the Mancunians, Buchanan was pleased with plenty of what she saw, although she admitted that there was still more to come from her side. “There are some great takeaways […]

21.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Mark1

Mark McCall and Andy Christie nominated for Premiership Rugby Awards

Premiership Rugby have revealed the shortlists for the Premiership Rugby Awards, presented by Gallagher, taking place in London this Wednesday, May 22. Sarries have two nominees, with Andy Christie and Mark McCall both up for awards. Community Player of the Season, presented by Funding Circle Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby) Andy Christie (Saracens) Tom James (Northampton […]

21.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Saints1

Ticketing Information | Gallagher Premiership Semi Final

We can now confirm the ticketing information and timeline for our Gallagher Premiership Semi Final. Sarries will travel to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday 31st May, with kick off at 19:45. Our allocation of tickets has been sent to us, and below is the timeline for how they will be distributed. Monday 20th […]

20.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross