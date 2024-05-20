Ticketing Information | Gallagher Premiership Semi Final

We can now confirm the ticketing information and timeline for our Gallagher Premiership Semi Final.

Sarries will travel to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday 31st May, with kick off at 19:45.

Our allocation of tickets has been sent to us, and below is the timeline for how they will be distributed.

Monday 20th May: First XV Members will be sent a link to purchase.

Tuesday 21st May: Seasonal Members will be sent a link to purchase.

Thursday 23rd May: General Sale will open.

Let's turn Northampton red and black for our huge last-four tie!

Keep an eye on your emails for the link to purchase!