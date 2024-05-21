Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Mark McCall and Andy Christie nominated for Premiership Rugby Awards

21.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mark1
Mark2

Premiership Rugby have revealed the shortlists for the Premiership Rugby Awards, presented by Gallagher, taking place in London this Wednesday, May 22.

Sarries have two nominees, with Andy Christie and Mark McCall both up for awards.

Community Player of the Season, presented by Funding Circle

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Andy Christie (Saracens)

Tom James (Northampton Saints)

Ethan Waller (Northampton Saints)

Director of Rugby of the Season, presented by London Pride

Phil Dowson (Northampton Saints)

Johann van Graan (Bath Rugby)

Alex Sanderson (Sale Sharks)

Mark McCall (Saracens)

The Premiership Rugby Top Points scorer and Premiership Rugby Top Try scorer will also be awarded on the night. The Community Player of the Season, presented by Funding Circle, was voted for by the Funding Circle employees.

The Premiership Rugby Team of the Season will be announced on Thursday, May 23 on the Premiership Rugby website and on Premiership Rugby social media channels.

