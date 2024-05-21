Mark McCall and Andy Christie nominated for Premiership Rugby Awards

Premiership Rugby have revealed the shortlists for the Premiership Rugby Awards, presented by Gallagher, taking place in London this Wednesday, May 22.

Sarries have two nominees, with Andy Christie and Mark McCall both up for awards.

Community Player of the Season, presented by Funding Circle

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Andy Christie (Saracens)

Tom James (Northampton Saints)

Ethan Waller (Northampton Saints)

Director of Rugby of the Season, presented by London Pride

Phil Dowson (Northampton Saints)

Johann van Graan (Bath Rugby)

Alex Sanderson (Sale Sharks)

Mark McCall (Saracens)

The Premiership Rugby Top Points scorer and Premiership Rugby Top Try scorer will also be awarded on the night. The Community Player of the Season, presented by Funding Circle, was voted for by the Funding Circle employees.

The Premiership Rugby Team of the Season will be announced on Thursday, May 23 on the Premiership Rugby website and on Premiership Rugby social media channels.