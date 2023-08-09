Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Allianz Cup fixtures confirmed

09.08.23
cuptemplate
Exeter Chiefs Women v Saracens WomenRugby Union 2022/23Allianz Cup Final

After a summer off, rugby is back at StoneX, as the Allianz Cup returns.

Saracens Women return to action in the Allianz Cup, when the season gets underway on 23 September. It's a spectacular way to kick off too, with London rivals Harlequins making the trip to StoneX Stadium for a Saturday evening spectacular.

Alex Austerberry's side finished runners-up in the competition last season, with a number of players both staking a claim to the first team and gaining valuable minutes as they begin their rugby careers.

A week after the cup opener against a familiar foe, the side will journey up to Franklin's Gardens to take on Loughborough Lightning at 5.15pm.

Saracens will enjoy a rest weekend before they take to the field again, with a first ever trip to Trailfinders Sports Ground, to take on Trailfinders Women for the first time on 21 October.

The cup group stages will conclude the following week, as Gloucester-Hartpury make the trip to StoneX. The two sides met in the semi-finals of the cup last season, with Saracens progressing thanks to a last-second missed penalty.

The cup acts as the perfect curtain raiser to the league campaign, which begins on 18 November and, with placings matches taking place in April too, Saracens will be determined to go one better this season.

Tickets for all cup and league matches are already on sale to Seasonal Members, and you have until 16th August to purchase unlimited additional tickets with a 25% discount!

We are hosting a special event at StoneX on Saturday 2nd September to bring the curtain up on the new season, with a men’s academy match, a chance to meet the players and much more around the stadium!

Sign up to be a Seasonal Member NOW to make sure you do not miss a moment!

 

owen1

Seven Saracens in England 23 to take on Wales

Saracens have had seven players named in the matchday 23 to take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday. Owen Farrell returns to captain the side, Ben Earl makes his first start for his country, and they will be joined by Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly in the starting XV. Theo Dan, […]

10.08.23
sm offer

WOMEN'S SEASONAL MEMBERS | PRIORITY WINDOW NOW OPEN

SEASONAL MEMBERS, IT’S TIME FOR YOU TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR PRIORITY BOOKING WINDOW! One of your amazing benefits to being a Seasonal Member means that you can buy an unlimited number of additional tickets with a 25% discount! Every women's home match, including both our Allianz Cup group stage fixtures, is now on sale, […]

09.08.23
