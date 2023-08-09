Allianz Cup fixtures confirmed

After a summer off, rugby is back at StoneX, as the Allianz Cup returns.

Saracens Women return to action in the Allianz Cup, when the season gets underway on 23 September. It's a spectacular way to kick off too, with London rivals Harlequins making the trip to StoneX Stadium for a Saturday evening spectacular.

Alex Austerberry's side finished runners-up in the competition last season, with a number of players both staking a claim to the first team and gaining valuable minutes as they begin their rugby careers.

A week after the cup opener against a familiar foe, the side will journey up to Franklin's Gardens to take on Loughborough Lightning at 5.15pm.

Saracens will enjoy a rest weekend before they take to the field again, with a first ever trip to Trailfinders Sports Ground, to take on Trailfinders Women for the first time on 21 October.

The cup group stages will conclude the following week, as Gloucester-Hartpury make the trip to StoneX. The two sides met in the semi-finals of the cup last season, with Saracens progressing thanks to a last-second missed penalty.

The cup acts as the perfect curtain raiser to the league campaign, which begins on 18 November and, with placings matches taking place in April too, Saracens will be determined to go one better this season.

We are hosting a special event at StoneX on Saturday 2nd September to bring the curtain up on the new season, with a men’s academy match, a chance to meet the players and much more around the stadium!

