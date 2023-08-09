Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
2023 Rugby World Cup | One Month To Go!

09.08.23
In association with
City Index
rwc1
rwc12

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is only around the corner and time is running out to secure your spot in France!

Our partners Sportsbreaks.com are nearly sold out with their official ticket and hotel breaks, so act fast to avoid disappointment and to secure your trip of a lifetime!

With the Summer Series underway, excitement is starting to build ahead of the return of the World Cup next month. After four long years of waiting, it’s now only a matter of weeks away…

Can South Africa defend their 2019 title? Will New Zealand make it three wins in four tournaments? After three Final defeats, can hosts France claim a maiden victory? Or will one of our home nations emerge from the masses and get their hands on the Web Ellis Cup?

With the 2027 World Cup taking place in Australia and 2031’s edition bestowed upon the United States, this is your last chance to watch rugby’s most prestigious tournament on European soil until 2035 (at the very least!)

So, if you’d like to watch all the drama unfold in front of your very own eyes, then sportsbreaks.com may be the answer for you!

They’ve managed to get their hands on additional tickets for several previously sold-out fixtures and have also introduced a new RWC 2023 option with a ticket and Uber voucher option which is perfect for anyone who will be in France during the time of the tournament.

If you’d like to make the most of your trip and make it the holiday of a lifetime, you can now build more fixtures into your schedule with their latest package option!

So, what are you waiting for? Visit their website here to find out more and start planning your visit!

womenleaguefixtures

2023/24 Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Fixtures Revealed

Saracens are excited to reveal the fixtures list for the new Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby season. The 2023/24 PWR campaign will start with a repeat of last season’s opening fixture, as Loughborough Lightning make the trip to StoneX. Alex Austerberry’s side will then face two away fixtures against London rivals Trailfinders Women and Harlequins, before […]

09.08.23
In association with
StoneX
mavs leavers

Saracens Mavericks confirm departing players

Saracens Mavericks can today confirm that five players will be leaving the club this summer. Captain Sasha Corbin has retired from playing, having played her final netball match at the world cup, whilst vice-captain Beth Ecuyer-Dale will also not be returning to the club next season. Defensive players Monique Meyer and Christina Shaw have both […]

07.08.23
In association with
Shawbrook

