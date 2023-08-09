2023/24 Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Fixtures Revealed

Saracens are excited to reveal the fixtures list for the new Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby season.

The 2023/24 PWR campaign will start with a repeat of last season’s opening fixture, as Loughborough Lightning make the trip to StoneX.

Alex Austerberry’s side will then face two away fixtures against London rivals Trailfinders Women and Harlequins, before returning home to face Warriors Women on 9th December.

A trip to league newcomers Leicester Tigers Women follows, before a blockbuster Christmas clash against Bristol Bears at StoneX to whet the appetite.

2024 starts at CorpacQ Stadium, with a trip to face Sale Sharks, before a seismic clash against Exeter Chiefs at StoneX the following weekend.

A trip to champions Gloucester-Hartpury awaits the week after, before we welcome Trailfinders Women to StoneX for the first time.

With no men’s domestic rugby, Saturday 10th February is set to be a huge day in the calendar, as we host Harlequins in The Duel. After a record-breaking attendance last season, this time around is set to be even bigger.

Marlie Packer vs Emily Robinson, Sophie de Goede vs Jade Konkel Roberts, Jess Breach vs Ellie Kildunne. The matchups and the head-to-head battles are endless.

Matches against Warriors, Leicester and Bristol follow, before the league takes a break during the TikTok Six Nations.

The league resumes in May, as we welcome Sale Sharks Women to StoneX, before a trip to the Southwest to face Exeter.

A Champions Challenge awaits a week later, as we face Gloucester-Hartpury in our final home fixture of the campaign before a trip to Loughborough to round off the regular season.

With the fixtures now confirmed, the 23/24 season is set to be bigger than ever. It's time to get the diaries out!

Tickets for all matches are already on sale to Seasonal Members, and you have until 16th August to purchase unlimited additional tickets with a 25% discount!

We are hosting a special event at StoneX on Saturday 2nd September to bring the curtain up on the new season, with a men’s academy match, a chance to meet the players and much more around the stadium!

Sign up to be a Seasonal Member NOW to make sure you do not miss a moment!