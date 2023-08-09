Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
2023/24 Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Fixtures Revealed

09.08.23
womenleaguefixtures
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs WomenRugby Union 2021/22Allianz Premier15s

Saracens are excited to reveal the fixtures list for the new Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby season.

The 2023/24 PWR campaign will start with a repeat of last season’s opening fixture, as Loughborough Lightning make the trip to StoneX.

Alex Austerberry’s side will then face two away fixtures against London rivals Trailfinders Women and Harlequins, before returning home to face Warriors Women on 9th December.

A trip to league newcomers Leicester Tigers Women follows, before a blockbuster Christmas clash against Bristol Bears at StoneX to whet the appetite.

2024 starts at CorpacQ Stadium, with a trip to face Sale Sharks, before a seismic clash against Exeter Chiefs at StoneX the following weekend.

A trip to champions Gloucester-Hartpury awaits the week after, before we welcome Trailfinders Women to StoneX for the first time.

With no men’s domestic rugby, Saturday 10th February is set to be a huge day in the calendar, as we host Harlequins in The Duel. After a record-breaking attendance last season, this time around is set to be even bigger.

Marlie Packer vs Emily Robinson, Sophie de Goede vs Jade Konkel Roberts, Jess Breach vs Ellie Kildunne. The matchups and the head-to-head battles are endless.

Matches against Warriors, Leicester and Bristol follow, before the league takes a break during the TikTok Six Nations.

The league resumes in May, as we welcome Sale Sharks Women to StoneX, before a trip to the Southwest to face Exeter.

A Champions Challenge awaits a week later, as we face Gloucester-Hartpury in our final home fixture of the campaign before a trip to Loughborough to round off the regular season.

With the fixtures now confirmed, the 23/24 season is set to be bigger than ever. It's time to get the diaries out!

Tickets for all matches are already on sale to Seasonal Members, and you have until 16th August to purchase unlimited additional tickets with a 25% discount!

We are hosting a special event at StoneX on Saturday 2nd September to bring the curtain up on the new season, with a men’s academy match, a chance to meet the players and much more around the stadium!

Sign up to be a Seasonal Member NOW to make sure you do not miss a moment!

Partners

See all partners