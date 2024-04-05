Ben Earl named in Six Nations Team of the Tournament

Ben Earl's incredible form has been recognised as he has been named in the Six Nations Team of the Tournament!

He was Player of the Match in both of England's home matches against Wales and Ireland, which included a try in the memorable last minute win over the Irish.

Earl made the most carries of any player in the Guinness Men's Six Nations this year (73), while he recorded the most carry metres (419), metres in contact (127) and defenders beaten (24) of any forward.

His tally of 73 carries was the third most by an England player in any edition of the competition since Billy Vunipola in 2016 (93) and Ben Cohen in 2002 (76).

Well done, Ben!

Six Nations Team of the Tournament:

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Duhan Van Der Merwe

13 Bundee Aki

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. James Lowe

10. Finn Russell

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

8. Ben Earl

7. Michele Lamaro

6. Caelan Doris

5. Joe McCarthy

4. Tadhg Beirne

3. Uini Atonio

2. Dan Sheehan

1. Andrew Porter