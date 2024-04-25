Book your Lions Tour with Sports Breaks!

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Ticket and hotel packages for the British & Irish Lions’ Tour of Australia next summer are now on sale, courtesy of our partners Sportsbreaks.com.

As an official sub-agent of the tour, they’ll put you right in the heart of the action for games in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney.

With hotel stays ranging from three to 14+ nights, you’ll have the peace of mind of having your trip booked and organised for you.

And that’s not all! Each package will include an official Lions jersey, with optional extras such as Lions Den Hospitality, upgraded tickets and stadium transfers.

The Tour is like no other in the world of sport. A roadshow full of fierce competition, passionate fanbases, intense camaraderie, beautiful venues and more.

With England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales’ best in class all in action together for the first time in four years, this is sports history not to be missed.

So, if you fancy watching one of rugby’s most acclaimed events as the British and Irish Lions travel to Australia next summer, then you’re in the right place!

Start planning your trip for the holiday of a lifetime today with Sportsbreaks.com…

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Team Bath (NSL Rd 11)

Centre Indya Masser is looking for her side to respond after a tough few weeks of away matches. Outings against last season’s finalists London Pulse and Loughborough Lightning may have seen the side slip to two defeats, but Masser believes there have been plenty of positives to take from running both sides incredibly close. “The […]

25.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 16)

Nick Tompkins says the squad will be looking to draw on previous big-game experience when they head to a sold-out Recreation Ground on Friday night for a huge match against title rivals Bath. Third placed Sarries visit second placed Bath under the lights in a game that will have huge implications in the race for […]

25.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
