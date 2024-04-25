TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 16)

Nick Tompkins says the squad will be looking to draw on previous big-game experience when they head to a sold-out Recreation Ground on Friday night for a huge match against title rivals Bath.

Third placed Sarries visit second placed Bath under the lights in a game that will have huge implications in the race for the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals.

The Men in Black are just two points behind the West Country outfit in the table, and head there knowing that a win would see them take a huge stride towards the play-offs with just three rounds of the regular season remaining.

The coaches have made five changes to the starting line-up from the side that secured a bonus point win over Gloucester last weekend at a sold out StoneX Stadium, with four up front and one alteration to the back line.

Eroni Mawi, Jamie George and Christian Judge start in a heavyweight front-row, with Maro Itoje joined by Nick Isiekwe in the second-row.

An unchanged back-row of Juan Martin Gonzalez, Ben Earl and Tom Willis will be looking to repeat their enormous impact from last Saturday when the whistle goes at The Rec.

Aled Davies and captain Owen Farrell continues as half-backs, as do the midfield pairing of Tompkins and Lucio Cinti.

Tom Parton starts again on the left wing after his hat-trick against Gloucester, with Rotimi Segun on the right wing and Elliot Daly returns at full-back.

On the bench there is immense power and experience ready to enter proceedings, and Ivan van Zyl also returns to the squad after welcoming his first child last week.

Tompkins says the group can’t wait for Friday night.

“The league is so tight and every point counts. It’s been an interesting year, we’ve been a bit up and down but it’s an exciting end to the season and we want to make it special.

We have had a lot of these moments and that experience can help give you confidence. Historically this is the period when we’ve switched on, and we need to make sure we enjoy it and do the same, starting on Friday.”

Saracens Men team to play Bath Rugby:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Jamie George

3 Christian Judge

4 Maro Itoje

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Aled Davies

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Tom Parton

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Mako Vunipola

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Billy Vunipola

21 Toby Knight

22 Ivan van Zyl

23 Alex Goode