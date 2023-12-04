Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Coming up next

04.12.23
Mpnu
Saracens V Northampton Saints Rugby Union 2023/2024

IT HAS BEEN BRANDED ‘THE CHRISTMAS CRACKER’ AND THE CLASH BETWEEN SARACENS WOMEN AND BRISTOL BEARS ON SATURDAY, 23 DECEMBER IS BUILDING UP TO BE JUST THAT.

ALEX AUSTERBERRY’S SIDE MADE IT THREE FROM THREE LAST WEEKEND WITH A 31-0 WIN AT HARLEQUINS WOMEN TO REMAIN THE EARLY LEADERS, WHILE THE BEARS, LAST SEASON’S SEMI-FINALISTS, WENT DOWN AGAINST GLOUCESTER-HARTPURY.

With a 12.30pm kick-off at the StoneX Stadium, the game will provide families and friends with the perfect way to kick-off the Festive weekend – and get away from that last minute shopping that always ends in overspending and gifts that end up in drawers after Christmas. Come and support the women instead!

The final month of the year sees Saracens men return to European action in the newly branded Investec Champions Cup. It will be the first time Mark McCall’s men have met South African opposition, with the opening game being in Pretoria against the Vodacom Bulls at the iconic Loftus Versfeld stadium on 9 December.

The second Round clash in Pool A will be at StoneX against high-flying Connacht on 16 December (1.00pm kick-off). Tickets are available now and Connacht are currently in seventh place in the United Rugby Championship.

And don’t forget, if you are seeking inspiration on the Christmas present front, then why not book a trip for a spectacular day out at the StoneX Stadium for the Gallagher Premiership clash against Newcastle Falcons on Sunday, 30 December.

That will be the final game of the year for the ‘Men in Black’, and they want to go out with a bang! Come and join in the Festive Fun.

News

Pwr Rd 3

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-3)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised the efforts of his forwards, as they broke down Harlequins Women in ruthless fashion at the Twickenham Stoop. On a freezing cold afternoon, Sarries produced a brutal display of strength to leave the hosts scoreless. Austerberry was quick to single out his pack for their efforts, highlighting some key […]

04.12.23
Mpnu

Coming up next

Ivz

A-Z | Ivan Van Zyl

This week, scrum-half Ivan Van Zyl is giving us his ultimate A-Z. A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Superman, although I am not the biggest fan of heights. Must be nice to fly wherever you want to go. B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing […]

04.12.23
