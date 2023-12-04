Coming up next

With a 12.30pm kick-off at the StoneX Stadium, the game will provide families and friends with the perfect way to kick-off the Festive weekend – and get away from that last minute shopping that always ends in overspending and gifts that end up in drawers after Christmas. Come and support the women instead!

The final month of the year sees Saracens men return to European action in the newly branded Investec Champions Cup. It will be the first time Mark McCall’s men have met South African opposition, with the opening game being in Pretoria against the Vodacom Bulls at the iconic Loftus Versfeld stadium on 9 December.

The second Round clash in Pool A will be at StoneX against high-flying Connacht on 16 December (1.00pm kick-off). Tickets are available now and Connacht are currently in seventh place in the United Rugby Championship.

And don’t forget, if you are seeking inspiration on the Christmas present front, then why not book a trip for a spectacular day out at the StoneX Stadium for the Gallagher Premiership clash against Newcastle Falcons on Sunday, 30 December.

That will be the final game of the year for the ‘Men in Black’, and they want to go out with a bang! Come and join in the Festive Fun.