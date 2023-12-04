A-Z | Ivan Van Zyl

This week, scrum-half Ivan Van Zyl is giving us his ultimate A-Z. A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Superman, although I am not the biggest fan of heights. Must be nice to fly wherever you want to go. B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up?

Joost van der Westhuizen C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? After school playing touchies or cricket with my mates. D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Penne pasta, some chicken and avocado E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school? Business studies

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Warrior G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Elliot Daly, not sure about the best but probably the most entertaining to watch. H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination? Knysna, South Africa I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

The boys are all good J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Will have to say Elliot again K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?

I enjoy a 3 o’clock kick- off, nothing later than 5pm.