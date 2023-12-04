A-Z | Ivan Van Zyl
This week, scrum-half Ivan Van Zyl is giving us his ultimate A-Z.
A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Superman, although I am not the biggest fan of heights. Must be nice to fly wherever you want to go.
B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up?
Joost van der Westhuizen
C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
After school playing touchies or cricket with my mates.
D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Penne pasta, some chicken and avocado
E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
Business studies
F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Warrior
G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Elliot Daly, not sure about the best but probably the most entertaining to watch.
H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination? Knysna, South Africa
I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
The boys are all good
J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Will have to say Elliot again
K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?
I enjoy a 3 o’clock kick- off, nothing later than 5pm.
L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?
Two, Afrikaans and English
M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Afrikaans artist called Appel - Foute
N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?
No
O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Golf
P – Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Well someone needs to try and help Nick out and I have taken that responsibility
Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Some boys really go for it, but big Harvey’s fashion sense is interesting to say the least.
R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Well it will probably be one of the rugby boys, don’t know who is the most famous though? Might be Siya.
S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
No, not particularly, I have certain warm-ups I might do, but if I think some superstition is forming I will change my routine on purpose the next time as I don’t want anything like that.
T – Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
Well, as my hair is getting less and less I would think my worst haircut is in the future.
U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Gareth Simpson, always seems to be in control and very relaxed
V – Verified: How often do you use social media?
Don’t post that often, but go on it daily.
W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Snakes without a doubt
X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Recently my little finger, and left wrist
Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?
Pretoria, South Africa
Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Lion