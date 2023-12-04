Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

A-Z | Ivan Van Zyl

04.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Ivz
Saracens V Nottingham Premiership Cup 2023/2024

This week, scrum-half Ivan Van Zyl is giving us his ultimate A-Z.

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Superman, although I am not the biggest fan of heights. Must be nice to fly wherever you want to go.

B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up?
Joost van der Westhuizen

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

After school playing touchies or cricket with my mates.

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Penne pasta, some chicken and avocado

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

Business studies

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Warrior

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Elliot Daly, not sure about the best but probably the most entertaining to watch.

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination? Knysna, South Africa

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
The boys are all good

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Will have to say Elliot again

K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?
I enjoy a 3 o’clock kick- off, nothing later than 5pm.

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

Two, Afrikaans and English

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Afrikaans artist called Appel - Foute

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?
No

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Golf

P – Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Well someone needs to try and help Nick out and I have taken that responsibility

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Some boys really go for it, but big Harvey’s fashion sense is interesting to say the least.

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Well it will probably be one of the rugby boys, don’t know who is the most famous though? Might be Siya.

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

No, not particularly, I have certain warm-ups I might do, but if I think some superstition is forming I will change my routine on purpose the next time as I don’t want anything like that.

T – Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
Well, as my hair is getting less and less I would think my worst haircut is in the future.

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Gareth Simpson, always seems to be in control and very relaxed

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?
Don’t post that often, but go on it daily.

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Snakes without a doubt

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Recently my little finger, and left wrist

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?
Pretoria, South Africa

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

Lion

Stonex1

Saracens v Exeter Chiefs | Tickets on General Sale!

Sarries friends and family... IT'S THE BIG ONE! Tickets are now ON SALE at our Early Bird price for Saracens Men vs Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 27th January, 17:30 Kick Off here at StoneX Stadium. This fixture is always electric, and a guaranteed sell-out year-on-year so ACT FAST and secure our best tickets at our […]

05.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Pwr Rd 3

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-3)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised the efforts of his forwards, as they broke down Harlequins Women in ruthless fashion at the Twickenham Stoop. On a freezing cold afternoon, Sarries produced a brutal display of strength to leave the hosts scoreless. Austerberry was quick to single out his pack for their efforts, highlighting some key […]

04.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Mpnu

Coming up next

IT HAS BEEN BRANDED ‘THE CHRISTMAS CRACKER’ AND THE CLASH BETWEEN SARACENS WOMEN AND BRISTOL BEARS ON SATURDAY, 23 DECEMBER IS BUILDING UP TO BE JUST THAT. ALEX AUSTERBERRY’S SIDE MADE IT THREE FROM THREE LAST WEEKEND WITH A 31-0 WIN AT HARLEQUINS WOMEN TO REMAIN THE EARLY LEADERS, WHILE THE BEARS, LAST SEASON’S SEMI-FINALISTS, […]

