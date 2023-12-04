The Interview | Juan Martin Gonzalez

The Argentinean back row man started every one of the Pumas seven games at the recent World Cup in France, which included the opening pool match against England and then the Bronze Final in Paris. In the latter, England were led by his new clubmate, Farrell.

It was a close shave for England, who won 26-23 in Paris, with Gonzalez no doubt reflecting on the fact all the points against his side were scored by Saracens players. England won the pool encounter 27-10.

After overcoming the disappointment of finishing fourth, he had to head to the StoneX Stadium and introduce himself properly to the players who had wrecked his dream a few weeks earlier. England’s points came from tries by Ben Earl and Theo Dan, along with 16 from the ever-reliable boot of Farrell.