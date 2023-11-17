Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
INJURY UPDATE | November 2023

17.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Injury1
Cal12

Here's our latest update on the 11 players returning from injury.

Ben Harris

Back in full training and available for selection.

Callum Hunter-Hill

Suffered a knee injury in the warm-up against Newcastle, is awaiting a consultant review to determine severity.

Cameron Boon

Is recovering from a back injury, return to play date to be determined.

Josh Hallett

Is still recovering from foot surgery and aiming to return around Christmas.

Kapeli Pfieleti

Will make his return from a shoulder injury this weekend for Ampthill.

Nick Isiekwe

Suffered a hamstring injury last week in training, should return in December.

Ollie Hoskins

Is due to return from a broken thumb around Christmas.

Ralph Adams-Hale

Injured his shoulder against Exeter Chiefs and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Rotimi Segun

Still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained against Bath and will return in December.

Theo McFarland

Injured his shoulder in training, aiming to return in December.

Tom Woolstencroft

Completing his return to play protocols.

Andy1

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 6)

Andy Christie believes there is always more edge to matches against Harlequins, as Saracens Men prepare to make the journey to the Twickenham Stoop for Saturday’s local derby. The Men in Black head to West London for a mouthwatering clash with their local rivals in front of the TNT cameras as two of the Gallagher […]

17.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Pwrr1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning (PWR - Rd 1)

Second-row Emma Taylor admits that her side are looking to make a statement in tomorrow's season opener against Loughborough Lightning. Off the back of a successful cup run, the Canadian insists that her side want to live up to their own expectations as attentions now turn to the league. "We really want to start well. […]

17.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

