INJURY UPDATE | November 2023
Here's our latest update on the 11 players returning from injury.
Ben Harris
Back in full training and available for selection.
Callum Hunter-Hill
Suffered a knee injury in the warm-up against Newcastle, is awaiting a consultant review to determine severity.
Cameron Boon
Is recovering from a back injury, return to play date to be determined.
Josh Hallett
Is still recovering from foot surgery and aiming to return around Christmas.
Kapeli Pfieleti
Will make his return from a shoulder injury this weekend for Ampthill.
Nick Isiekwe
Suffered a hamstring injury last week in training, should return in December.
Ollie Hoskins
Is due to return from a broken thumb around Christmas.
Ralph Adams-Hale
Injured his shoulder against Exeter Chiefs and is continuing his rehabilitation.
Rotimi Segun
Still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained against Bath and will return in December.
Theo McFarland
Injured his shoulder in training, aiming to return in December.
Tom Woolstencroft
Completing his return to play protocols.