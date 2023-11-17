INJURY UPDATE | November 2023

Here's our latest update on the 11 players returning from injury.

Ben Harris

Back in full training and available for selection.

Callum Hunter-Hill

Suffered a knee injury in the warm-up against Newcastle, is awaiting a consultant review to determine severity.

Cameron Boon

Is recovering from a back injury, return to play date to be determined.

Josh Hallett

Is still recovering from foot surgery and aiming to return around Christmas.

Kapeli Pfieleti

Will make his return from a shoulder injury this weekend for Ampthill.

Nick Isiekwe

Suffered a hamstring injury last week in training, should return in December.

Ollie Hoskins

Is due to return from a broken thumb around Christmas.

Ralph Adams-Hale

Injured his shoulder against Exeter Chiefs and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Rotimi Segun

Still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained against Bath and will return in December.

Theo McFarland

Injured his shoulder in training, aiming to return in December.

Tom Woolstencroft

Completing his return to play protocols.